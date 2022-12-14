Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’

Read full article on original website
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today
On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship. Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Romeo Miller Appears To Call Out Master P Over His Sister’s Death
Romeo Miller has seemingly called out his father Master P over the loss of his sister in a harsh social media post aimed at an unnamed target. In recent Instagram Story, a frustrated Romeo condemned a certain father for allegedly neglecting his own child’s mental health struggles, yet publicly addressed a stranger’s similar issues.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
Inside Alan Jackson’s 43-Year Love Story With His Wife, Denise
Alan Jackson and his wife Denise have long been one of country music fans' favorite couples, but there's a lot more to their decades-long love story than meets the eye. The couple met in Newnan, Ga., as teenagers, and they were high school sweethearts. Denise didn't even have to change her name when they wed on Dec. 15, 1979; her maiden name was also Jackson.
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’
Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
In Memoriam: Remembering the Country Stars Who Have Died in 2022
The country music community has lost some incredible talents in 2022. These artists, songwriters and music industry members may be gone, but they have left behind a lasting impact on the genre. One of the most shocking losses of the year was the passing of Naomi Judd, who died by...
Alan + Denise Jackson — Country’s Greatest Love Stories
Alan Jackson and his wife Denise have come a long way from their high school courtship in Newnan, Ga. Three daughters, one astounding country career, a battle with cancer and numerous ups and downs have been part of their love story since their marriage in 1979. Their passionate love is...
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
Jennifer Nettles Set to Host American Version of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Dating Show
Jennifer Nettles has a new gig as the host of a dating show coming to FOX called Farmer Wants a Wife. The series is based on the British version of the show, produced by Idol and Got Talent's Fremantle Media. Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere in March. According to...
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum
Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
Alan Jackson Announces the Birth of His First Grandchild [Picture]
Alan Jackson is celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild. The singer took to social media on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15) to share the news that his middle daughter, Ali, and her husband Sam Bradshaw have officially welcomed a son. Jackson's grandson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and on...
DC Is Making a Young Superman Movie
The Man of Steel returns ... but not the one you know. New DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed on his Twitter account that the rumors are true and Henry Cavill’s return as Superman is over — and consisted entirely of his post-credits cameo in Black Adam. That’s because Gunn himself is working on the script for a new Superman movie that will not star Henry Cavill. (In his own social media posting, Cavill wrote ““this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”)
Leslie Jordan’s Swanky Hollywood Condo for Sale for $1.8 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Leslie Jordan's stunning condo in West Hollywood is up for sale two months after his death in October, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious home in one of the most exclusive buildings in the area. The actor and singer's 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,607-square-foot condo is on the 11th floor of the Empire...
