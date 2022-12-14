Read full article on original website
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
This article could be much shorter by simply saying start all the Chargers this week. For those of you looking for reasons, then you're in luck. We love to break down the deeper research, especially for those of you jumping in for the first time after missing out on a playoff berth.
Momentum building among some teams to extend NFL trade deadline as soon as 2023
Want more NFL trades? You may be in luck as soon as 2023. At last week's winter meeting, the league's general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline -- and sources say there seems to be momentum building among some clubs toward pushing it back.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy: 'He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had'
Brock Purdy overcame injury on Thursday to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks and the NFC West title, fighting through the pain of an oblique/ribs injury to continue what has proven to be an unbelievable start to his NFL career. Up until only...
Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs
When the lights are brightest -- or in this case, when the snow is most blinding -- Josh Allen possesses the vision to guide his Bills to victory. On the heels of a rocky back-half of the season and a similarly tough stretch in the third quarter, Allen led Buffalo back from a 29-21 fourth-quarter deficit on scoring drives of 75 and 86 yards to down the Miami Dolphins, 32-29, and clinch a playoff berth. By night's end he had thrown for 304 yards and four touchdowns while leading the team in rushing with 77 yards and a crucial two-point conversion to definitively reassert the Bills as the AFC's team to beat.
2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network
2022 · 8-6-0 Coral Smith's takeaways. Snow not a problem for the Bills. It was getting late in the game, and the Bills were trailing the Dolphins, 29-21, after a series of miscues. But as the snow started to fall, the Bills offense seemed to come alive once more. First it was a 44-yard run from quarterback Josh Allen to put Buffalo in the red zone, and a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox a couple plays later that put the Bills in position to tie it up with a successful two-point conversion. And for that play, they again turned to their star QB, who took the ball himself and leapt over the pile to reach the football over the goal line. While it took a video review, eventually it was confirmed that Allen's attempt had been successful. And from there, the Bills got a quick stop on defense and gave it back to the offense, which strung together 15 plays as the clock wound down to set up the game-winning field goal with seconds left. Despite the slippery powder on the ground, kicker Tyler Bass' aim was true, and the Bills completed their fourth game-winning drive of the season amidst a blizzard, clinching their spot in the playoffs.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
NFL Continues To ‘Inspire Change’ Through Commitments to Social Justice
For the second consecutive year, the NFL and its 32 clubs will highlight its commitment to social justice during the regular season through gameday stadium activations and awareness. Inspire Change will come to life on the field in Weeks 15 and 16, integrating in-stadium elements as well as video content during game broadcasts that highlight the social justice work done by NFL players, clubs, the league office, and social justice grant partners. New elements this year include the addition of five inspire change grant partners and the NFL's Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
Russell Wilson will not suit up Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed concussion protocol but will not play in Week 15. The coach cited precautions for keeping the QB out. "As an organization we decided to give him another week to...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) active vs. Cowboys
The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has yet to miss a game in his young career, and that's not changing Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence was questionable for a second straight week due to...
Jets QB Mike White not cleared to play; Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions
Zach Wilson will get a shot at rewriting the narrative after his midseason benching. New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson would start Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared for contact due to a rib injury. White was optimistic he could play this week...
Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out
With Kenny Pickett downgraded to out, Pittsburgh will be going forward with its opening-game starter for Week 15. Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 17
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-9-0 INJURIES. G Will Hernandez was activated from injured reserve. GAME DAY ELEVATIONS. DL Manny Jones...
Commanders pass rusher Chase Young expected to wait on season debut, could play in final three games
The expectation right now is that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not make his season debut tonight against the Giants, a source said. Young and coach Ron Rivera met Saturday to discuss his week of practice and potential for playing. Both sides were aligned with the approach as the star continues to work to recover from a torn ACL.
Congressional bill could remove coveted Army edge rusher Andre Carter II from 2023 NFL Draft pool
Army's Andre Carter II, a highly touted edge-rushing prospect who has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, has the potential to be a top-50 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. But suddenly, he might have to defer his dream of playing professional football because of a new agreement in the United States military's annual budget, which was passed by Congress on Thursday.
Three potential best fits for Tom Brady in 2023; examining Steve Wilks' success in Carolina
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. One interim coach showing he deserves a second chance at a full-time gig. The team that suddenly features the league's top edge-rushing duo. But first, a...
NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jaguars upset Cowboys; Mayfield magic continues for Rams
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 15 schedule). The Cowboys were on the cusp of losing to the one-win Texans last weekend, but an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive improved Dallas to 10-3. With the 'Boys visiting Jacksonville on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence gives them a taste of their own medicine, leading the Jaguars to a late-game, comeback win.
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky could be on short leash Sunday vs. Panthers
After taking an extra few days to announce their decision, the Steelers officially will start Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback on Sunday against the Panthers. Depending on how it begins, it all might be short-lived. Sources say that while Pittsburgh is moving forward with Trubisky as the starter today in Carolina,...
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em Sit 'em -- Week 15 fantasy preview
Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are getting your fantasy lineups set for Week 15! The guys start off by letting you know how they are feeling about a handful of players going into a big playoff weekend and tell you which individuals should undoubtedly be played. Finally, the hosts tell you which players are primed for a big week in Club Dub!
2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills on NFL Network
2022 · 10-3-0 WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) Can the Vikings get their defensive issues sorted out? Minnesota is 10-3, but owns a negative point differential. The Vikings haven't lost often, but when they have, it's been ugly. This fact does not bode well for Minnesota's chances of winning against fellow playoff teams come January, and there isn't a whole lot of time for defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to get things dialed in. Indianapolis might present the Vikings with an ideal opportunity because of the Colts' tendency to turn it over, perhaps providing Minnesota with an on-ramp to play better down the stretch. It's not a question of whether the Vikings will make the playoffs; It's what kind of shape they'll be in when they get there. No matter what Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook do, the Vikings won't have a great chance if their defense can't carry its share of the load. It doesn't have to be an even share; it just needs to be better than its current state, which is the worst in the NFL and 26th in big plays allowed. That's simply not championship material.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has clean ACL tear, status for start of 2023 NFL season to be determined later
It was a difficult, tumultuous week for the Cardinals, one that saw them lose their QB for the season and their GM take an indefinite, health-related absence. Add that to the tough loss against the Patriots and a recently fired assistant coach filing a request for arbitration, and there wasn't much good news for Arizona.
