President Biden on Wednesday told survivors and families affected by gun violence that “work continues” on a “whole range” of gun control measures with only a few weeks left in Congress’s lame-duck session. The 80-year-old president’s comments at the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence held at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC come less than a month after he vowed to push for a ban on “assault weapons” and start “counting the votes” before the end of the year. “Even as our work continues to limit the number of bullets that can be in a cartridge,...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO