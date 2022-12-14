ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WarchiefANU
7d ago

There's a book that's been out for ages! Sun Tsu - "The Art of War" - Rules of War = Create Diseases - Cutoff Supply Chains - Hit Fuel Lines - Destroy Wealth - Disarm Citizens - Affect Transportation - Silence Important Communications - Cause Strife and Divisions - Insert Lies, Confusion, and Propaganda - Make Yourself Look Like The Savior... Sound Familiar? It's the Democratic Socialist Playbook to a T!!!

Gary Harrigan
7d ago

Maybe not a Surgeon General report but there have been numerous gun reports done by the government and unbiased third party groups. Pretty hard to believe the Trace is legitimate when upon opening the article you sre subjected to a desperate cry for money.. The must not have gotten their monthly check from Bloomberg.

Amy Robbie Purser
7d ago

Gun deaths have been eclipsed by deaths from drug overdoses. Thousands of these deaths could have been prevented simply by securing the southern border of the United States. This flys in the face of the argument of saving lives by more gun regulation. This is about us becoming less safe and more dependent on government by giving up our 2nd amendment rights.

