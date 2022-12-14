Read full article on original website
Related
N.J. hospital chain acquires Salem Medical Center
Salem Medical Center joined the south Jersey hospital chain Inspira Health on Friday, a year after the two health care institutions announced their plan to join forces, senior executives announced. Inspira, which already owns hospitals in Elmer, Mullica Hill and Vineland, is now Salem Medical Center’s parent company. Inspira acquired...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
snjtoday.com
Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero
For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
camdencounty.com
Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Thursday, Dec 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
WGMD Radio
Monthly Covid-19 Update from Delaware Division of Public Health
New data is out related to Covid-19 data and vaccines. The latest information from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows the statewide average of new positive Covid-19 cases has increased slightly since Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased. As the holiday season continues with families gathering and traveling, DPH urges you to stay vigilant.
Atlantic City Councilman Shabazz Supports Bader Field Developer
Following our series of on-air interviews earlier today, Friday, December 16, 2022, we have now confirmed that Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz is sponsoring a definitive resolution regarding Bader Field. Shabazz is presenting a resolution in support of DEEM Enterprises to receive a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to become the...
downbeach.com
Ventnor loses seat on Atlantic City Board of Education
VENTNOR – The city has lost its seat on the Atlantic City Board of Education due to declining enrollment. Ventnor Board of Education President Doug Biagi said Interim Executive County Superintendent of Schools Robert L. Bumpus notified the district in a letter dated Nov. 28 that it is sending 161 students to Atlantic City High School, which is less than the 10% required to hold a seat on the board.
Hurley’s List Of The Best Cakes In Atlantic City & Cape May Areas
Below is a photo gallery, with descriptions of some of our favorite bakeries and some of the best cakes made in the Atlantic City and Cape May, New Jersey areas. First, we acknowledge that our list is incomplete and we sincerely ask that you reach to us and share those that we missed.
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
trentonjournal.com
Trenton Water Works Issues Important Information About Your Drinking Water
Trenton Water Works (TWW) violated standards under the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Rules, exceeding the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021. Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM), or disinfection byproducts, form when chlorine compounds used to disinfect water react with other naturally occurring chemicals present in water. TWW previously notified customers, as required by state regulations, of the TTHM MCL exceedance in a public notice issued on November 3, 2021. TWW tests for disinfection byproducts monthly. This public notice is not an emergency, and the water is currently meeting all New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Standards. Click here to read the full statement.
Ocean County, NJ Lawmakers seek to ban TikTok on state-issued devices
Ocean County 10th District State Lawmakers are making a push to prevent the TikTok app from being installed on any and all electronic devices issued by the state of New Jersey through legislation they plan to introduce soon. Across the United States, many are considering or implementing a ban on...
roi-nj.com
Irgang Group plans 36,500-sq.-ft. indoor family entertainment facility at Union Lake Shopping Center in Millville
Irgang Group signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey, according to a Thursday announcement. Occupying most of the former Dick’s store, the family entertainment center will join...
South Jersey boater shares story of survival after being lost at sea
"We were sailing along great for like three days. We were moving. Then that first storm hit," recalled Joe Ditomasso.
This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country
Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
Atlantic City Chamber Asks Mayor For Transparency On Bader Field
One of the recipients of a letter penned by Michael Chait to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has shared it with us. Chait is the President of The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. Chait’s letter, dated December 13, 2022 was sent to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, with copies...
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
ocnjdaily.com
BOE on Verge of Sweeping Change in Makeup
The Ocean City Board of Education will look dramatically different come January, with four newcomers who won the November election taking their seats. Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting was the last one for four incumbents, Board President Dr. Patrick Kane, Dr. Charles Roche, Greg Whelan and Ryan Leonard. All...
Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ
Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of them! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0