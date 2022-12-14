ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. hospital chain acquires Salem Medical Center

Salem Medical Center joined the south Jersey hospital chain Inspira Health on Friday, a year after the two health care institutions announced their plan to join forces, senior executives announced. Inspira, which already owns hospitals in Elmer, Mullica Hill and Vineland, is now Salem Medical Center’s parent company. Inspira acquired...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
snjtoday.com

Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero

For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
BRIDGETON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
CAMDEN, NJ
WGMD Radio

Monthly Covid-19 Update from Delaware Division of Public Health

New data is out related to Covid-19 data and vaccines. The latest information from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows the statewide average of new positive Covid-19 cases has increased slightly since Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased. As the holiday season continues with families gathering and traveling, DPH urges you to stay vigilant.
DELAWARE STATE
downbeach.com

Ventnor loses seat on Atlantic City Board of Education

VENTNOR – The city has lost its seat on the Atlantic City Board of Education due to declining enrollment. Ventnor Board of Education President Doug Biagi said Interim Executive County Superintendent of Schools Robert L. Bumpus notified the district in a letter dated Nov. 28 that it is sending 161 students to Atlantic City High School, which is less than the 10% required to hold a seat on the board.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
trentonjournal.com

Trenton Water Works Issues Important Information About Your Drinking Water

Trenton Water Works (TWW) violated standards under the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Rules, exceeding the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021. Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM), or disinfection byproducts, form when chlorine compounds used to disinfect water react with other naturally occurring chemicals present in water. TWW previously notified customers, as required by state regulations, of the TTHM MCL exceedance in a public notice issued on November 3, 2021. TWW tests for disinfection byproducts monthly. This public notice is not an emergency, and the water is currently meeting all New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Standards. Click here to read the full statement.
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Irgang Group plans 36,500-sq.-ft. indoor family entertainment facility at Union Lake Shopping Center in Millville

Irgang Group signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey, according to a Thursday announcement. Occupying most of the former Dick’s store, the family entertainment center will join...
MILLVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country

Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

BOE on Verge of Sweeping Change in Makeup

The Ocean City Board of Education will look dramatically different come January, with four newcomers who won the November election taking their seats. Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting was the last one for four incumbents, Board President Dr. Patrick Kane, Dr. Charles Roche, Greg Whelan and Ryan Leonard. All...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ

Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of them! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
GALLOWAY, NJ
