ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Escambia Co. man wins $1 million off scratch-off ticket purchased in Pensacola

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siYIm_0jidhJlB00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Escambia County man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game bought in Pensacola.

Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Grant chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

Grant purchased his winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 2900 West Jackson Street in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Christmas Eve store hours for stores in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas Eve is right around the corner and many stores have adjusted their hours so employees can spend the holiday with their families. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores with their adjusted business hours: STORE HOURS LOCATIONS Barnes & Noble 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Eastern Shore Centre Academy […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

58-year-old Escambia County man hits for $1 million on scratch-off ticket

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Molino claimed the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced 58-year-old Scottie Grant hit for $1million on the 500X THE CASHScratch-Off game. He chose toreceive hiswinnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Grant purchasedhiswinning ticket fromLucky...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night. According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

12 pickleball courts open for play at Gulf Shores Sportsplex

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The 12-court pickleball facility at Gulf Shores Sportsplex officially opened to the public Thursday. Gulf Shores city leaders broke ground on the new 12-court facility in June. Tim Wallace has been a snowbird Gulf Shores resident for four years now and is excited that their is accessibility to pickleball courts in Baldwin […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow the WKRG First Alert Storm Team […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Johnson Beach Pensacola Florida: An Insider’s Guide

Johnson Beach in Pensacola, Florida is one of the most beautiful beaches in the area. With its white sand and crystal clear water, it’s no wonder that this beach is so popular. You can enjoy plenty of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and more. There’s also a playground...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy