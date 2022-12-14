Escambia Co. man wins $1 million off scratch-off ticket purchased in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Escambia County man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game bought in Pensacola.
Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Grant chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Grant purchased his winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 2900 West Jackson Street in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
