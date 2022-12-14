Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KBTX.com
Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
News Channel 25
Overnight shooting near Bryan business, 1 injured: Police
BRYAN, Texas — A man was shot early Saturday morning near a Bryan business. The shooting, about 4 a.m., occurred "across the parking lot" as officers were investigating a disturbance in the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Department begins “Impaired Driving Mobilization” program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, the Bryan Police Department increased its patrols in two specific areas of town as part of a TxDOT program. The “Impaired Driving Mobilization Program” offered by TxDOT is a two-week Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant. The program’s goal is to increase traffic safety and reduce crashes that involve fatalities or cause serious bodily injury. During the two-week program, BPD will be performing increased traffic enforcement around Highway 6 from the Bryan city line to Booneville Road and the Midtown Park area.
KBTX.com
Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big backup was reported Wednesday evening in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 between Briarcrest Drive and University Drive after a car caught on fire. Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. It’s unclear what started the fire or...
kwhi.com
MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN KATY
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that an elderly woman from La Grange that was reported missing last (Wednesday) night has been found safe. 97-year-old Grace Johnson left her residence off of FM 2145 in a 2019 Jeep SUV. Korenek said that she was located in her vehicle in a...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER
A Somerville man suffered major injuries after a multi-car and 18-wheeler pileup Thursday night in Burleson County. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. at Highway 36 and FM 60 in Lyons. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2016 Chevrolet pickup was t-boned after failing to yield the right of...
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
KBTX.com
Troopers investigating crash involving 18-wheeler in Lyons
LYONS, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a crash Thursday night in Burleson County. It happened on State Highway 36 near FM 60. Troopers say at approximately 6:15 p.m. a 2016 Chevrolet pickup failed to yield the right of way turning left onto 36 from FM 60 to an 18-wheeler and was t-boned.
KBTX.com
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
kwhi.com
CLOSURE ON FM 2502 MONDAY FOR CULVERT WORK
A section of FM 2502 in Washington County will be closed on Monday for a culvert replacement project. A TxDOT contractor will be working approximately ¾ miles north of where FM 2502 meets FM 389. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at that location.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES REVISED RULES FOR FALSE FIRE ALARMS
Updates to rules on false fire alarms in the City of Brenham were approved today (Thursday) by the Brenham City Council. The adjustments to the city’s ordinance raise the fee charged to property owners who have repeat false fire alarms and lower the amount of false alarms allowed before the fees start.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Friday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 12:50, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Stephanie Nicole Upchurch, 37 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Upchurch was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR AT-LARGE SUBJECT
Update @ 4:20 p.m.: The search continues for a man who authorities say fled from a traffic stop this (Friday) morning in Brenham. DPS reports the subject, identified as a Hispanic male, ran from a traffic stop on Highway 290 at the overpass at Blue Bell Road around 7:45 a.m.
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
fox26houston.com
Teen deaths due to fentanyl increasing, Cypress 14-year-old died back in August
CYPRESS, Texas - Teenagers are dying due to fentanyl poisoning at an alarming rate. The numbers are going up so much, the Drug Enforcement Agency of Houston is cracking down to try to stop the increased deaths. The number is said to have tripled this year nationwide compared to last...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card: December 15, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
Man caught on video taking packages from front porches in Bastrop, deputies say
A man faces mail theft charges after deputies said he was caught on video stealing packages from front porches.
