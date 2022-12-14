BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, the Bryan Police Department increased its patrols in two specific areas of town as part of a TxDOT program. The “Impaired Driving Mobilization Program” offered by TxDOT is a two-week Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant. The program’s goal is to increase traffic safety and reduce crashes that involve fatalities or cause serious bodily injury. During the two-week program, BPD will be performing increased traffic enforcement around Highway 6 from the Bryan city line to Booneville Road and the Midtown Park area.

