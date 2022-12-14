ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 sue to strike Georgia ban on transgender care for workers

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) – Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia.

They say in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that the state employee health plan is illegally discriminating by refusing to pay for gender transition-related health care.

The plaintiffs seek to have the rule overturned, recover what they have spent on procedures not covered by insurance, and win money damages and attorneys’ fees.

It’s the fourth in a line of lawsuits against Georgia agencies to force them to pay for gender-confirmation surgery and other procedures.

State and local governments have lost or settled the previous three suits, overturning rules against transgender care.

