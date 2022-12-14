DC Comics & Dark Crisis: Dark Army #1 Spoilers & Review: Red Canary Taken Under A Wing, Spectre Status Quo Change & More Tales From The Battle Front!

Top 3 Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Junkyard Joe, Nocterra and Seven Sons!. Among the initial Image Comics March 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. However, it does not appear to be a complete listing yet. There’s even a new series from writer Mark Millar with top industry artists that Image announced for March 2023, but there is no a formal solicit for yet. Based on the Image Comics February 2023 solicitations I am expecting the following two titles to be released in March 2023 which are included in my Top 3.

23 HOURS AGO