FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Aaron Dean could only make out a silhouette of a person, not more than an arms-length from him in a dark room, separated by a window.He didn't know if it was a man, or woman, or what race they might be.He couldn't say if he ever saw their hands, but he testified Monday he knew he was looking right down the barrel of a gun, when he fired a single shot toward the figure, and watched them fall.Dean's testimony from the witness stand in his murder trial was his first public statement about the 2019...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO