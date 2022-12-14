Read full article on original website
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
fox4news.com
Several people may be found in contempt of court for violating gag order in Aaron Dean trial
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's mayor, a member of the city council, and a lawyer representing Atatiana Jefferson’s family may be found in contempt of court. That's because they may have violated a gag order issued on the case when they remarked on the verdict Thursday. Leading up...
texasmetronews.com
Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of her 3-year-old son in Dallas
A woman was indicted Monday on charges of manslaughter, child endangerment and tampering with physical evidence in the fatal shooting of her 3-year-old son earlier this year, according to court records. A Dallas County grand jury handed up the indictments against Lacravivonne Washington in the death of Jalexus Washington Jr.,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
8newsnow.com
Texas officer convicted in killing of Atatiana Jefferson
A former Texas police officer was convicted of manslaughter Thursday for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun. Jurors also considered a murder charge against Aaron Dean but...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
wbap.com
Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Atatiana Jefferson
UPDATE: FT. WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Former Ft. Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson. Jurors received the case Wednesday morning and returned the verdict Thursday afternoon. Dean and his partner responded to an open-door call at Jefferson’s home...
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction
A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
Shooting victim dies in hospital, two others injured, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Fort Worth. Records obtained by WFAA show that officers were called about a shooting at around 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. When police got there, they...
irvingweekly.com
Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas
As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
fox4news.com
5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
keranews.org
Tarrant County jail death spurs an independent autopsy
Tarrant County will hire an independent forensic pathologist to review the autopsy of jail inmate Robert Miller, who died in 2019 after being pepper-sprayed multiple times during intake at the county jail. At Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting, county leaders voted unanimously to hire consultant Dr. J. Scott Denton to review...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: The Poisoning Of America…How Dallas Is Fighting The Deadly Scourge Of Fentanyl
As fentanyl deaths surge, law enforcement at all levels in Texas are working to combat the threat that’s coming across the southern border. The Dallas Police Department now has a special unit dedicated to investigating fentanyl overdose deaths. And the dept says they’re investigating these deaths with the same intensity as a homicide investigation. But they can’t fight the problem alone. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
Fort Worth Weekly
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
Aaron Dean testifies, makes 1st public statement since fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Aaron Dean could only make out a silhouette of a person, not more than an arms-length from him in a dark room, separated by a window.He didn't know if it was a man, or woman, or what race they might be.He couldn't say if he ever saw their hands, but he testified Monday he knew he was looking right down the barrel of a gun, when he fired a single shot toward the figure, and watched them fall.Dean's testimony from the witness stand in his murder trial was his first public statement about the 2019...
Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
orangeandbluepress.com
28-Year-Old Teacher Accused with Improper Relationship With Student
28-Year-Old Teacher Accused with Improper Relationship With Student. 28-year-old Grand Prairie ISD teacher Kenrick Burns was arrested on Wednesday after police investigated a tip and resigned from his job. Grand Prairie Police Department arrested a teacher for suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the police,...
