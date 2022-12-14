ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

8newsnow.com

Texas officer convicted in killing of Atatiana Jefferson

A former Texas police officer was convicted of manslaughter Thursday for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun. Jurors also considered a murder charge against Aaron Dean but...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Atatiana Jefferson

UPDATE: FT. WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Former Ft. Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson. Jurors received the case Wednesday morning and returned the verdict Thursday afternoon. Dean and his partner responded to an open-door call at Jefferson’s home...
FORT WORTH, TX
TheDailyBeast

Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction

A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
FORT WORTH, TX
irvingweekly.com

Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas

As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Tarrant County jail death spurs an independent autopsy

Tarrant County will hire an independent forensic pathologist to review the autopsy of jail inmate Robert Miller, who died in 2019 after being pepper-sprayed multiple times during intake at the county jail. At Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting, county leaders voted unanimously to hire consultant Dr. J. Scott Denton to review...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Poisoning Of America…How Dallas Is Fighting The Deadly Scourge Of Fentanyl

As fentanyl deaths surge, law enforcement at all levels in Texas are working to combat the threat that’s coming across the southern border. The Dallas Police Department now has a special unit dedicated to investigating fentanyl overdose deaths. And the dept says they’re investigating these deaths with the same intensity as a homicide investigation. But they can’t fight the problem alone. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Aaron Dean testifies, makes 1st public statement since fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Aaron Dean could only make out a silhouette of a person, not more than an arms-length from him in a dark room, separated by a window.He didn't know if it was a man, or woman, or what race they might be.He couldn't say if he ever saw their hands, but he testified Monday he knew he was looking right down the barrel of a gun, when he fired a single shot toward the figure, and watched them fall.Dean's testimony from the witness stand in his murder trial was his first public statement about the 2019...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation

Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
DENTON, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

28-Year-Old Teacher Accused with Improper Relationship With Student

28-Year-Old Teacher Accused with Improper Relationship With Student. 28-year-old Grand Prairie ISD teacher Kenrick Burns was arrested on Wednesday after police investigated a tip and resigned from his job. Grand Prairie Police Department arrested a teacher for suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the police,...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

