Star Bright
3d ago

Every day there is a new release date. They have been saying this for months. I don’t know of anyone that has received it

Phillip 420
2d ago

your government lies to you. they want you to get on some website to receive the money. why is it that I've worked all my life pay taxes and today because I'm retired and on a fixed income, now they won't give us the money that they promised us and just because I say I need the money means one thing prices are too high and I can't afford it and why do I need to become homeless in America where I should be free and not have somebody say oh you're only out for the money if we do not boycott our country and stop the rich man and the government who makes us a Slave to the rich man why do they get hundreds of millions in bonuses and we lose. where is the freedom and the rights in America. your government takes it from you and you allow them because of ignorance and being a hypocrite when do we stop our government don't violently protest but let's peacefully boycott the rich man.

James A Domino
2d ago

why don't you people think it's true it's our increase like we usually get. nothing has changed why are you people so confused

CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When To Expect Your Check

The Social Security Administration started disbursing December payments this week. We'll explain below how the timing of Social Security payments work. This month, you should also keep an eye out for a letter in the mail about your Social Security cost-of-living benefit increase for 2023. The letter will have details about your individual benefit rate increase for next year -- or you can check your benefits online using your My Social Security account. In January, you'll get your first increased benefit amount.
CBS Detroit

Here's when seniors will get their 8.7% Social Security boost

Seniors and millions of other Social Security recipients will soon get their biggest benefit hike since 1981, with the pension program set to deliver an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in 2023. The annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, takes effect with the December benefits, but those payments will largely be made in January 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. With the increase, the average benefit check will rise more than $140 to $1,827 a month, compared with the typical benefit of $1,681 in 2022. The Social Security Administration adjusts payments annually based on the inflation rate, which this year has spiked to its...
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNET

Receive SSI? Here's When Your COLA Increase Check Gets Deposited This Month

If you're a Supplemental Security Income recipient, we've got exciting news. You're getting your first payment with a cost-of-living adjustment increase of 8.7% in late December. This payment is in addition to the check you already received at the beginning of this month. We'll explain below why you're getting two...
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

Social Security beneficiaries should keep their eye out for a certain letter coming in the mail this month. The Social Security Administration is sending out letters throughout December with information on beneficiaries' cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw out the letter and don't lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Increased SSI payment worth $914 to arrive in just 15 days

Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive a payment of $914 on Dec. 30, making it the second SSI payment recipients receive this month. SSI recipients are receiving two payments this month due to the first day of next month, January, falling on a national holiday, New Year's Day. The SSA issues checks every month on the business day prior to months that begin on a weekend or holiday to make sure beneficiaries have the check by the first of the month, according to the agency.
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE

