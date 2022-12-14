Read full article on original website
Related
Former Armstrong County elections director sues for discrimination, alleges election security issues
A former Armstrong County elections director filed a federal lawsuit against the county and one of its contractors, alleging discrimination and security concerns with the county’s voting system. Marybeth Kuznik of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, was fired in 2021 shortly after she requested a new scan of ballots after...
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Council Approves 2023 Budget
( Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Council met on Tuesday night and approved its 2023 no-tax increase budget. Millage remains at 34.5 mills. The police contract was approved beginning January 1,2023, and ending December 31, 2026.. The approval recommended by the police, chief solicitor, and boro manager. Hunter Hagy was hired as a part time firefighter/code enforcement officer. He will begin his duties January 2, 2023.
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Council Approves Several Measures For 2023, Including Road Paving Program
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Despite the mostly empty seats at the December 15 meeting, the New Brighton Borough Council moved ahead with the passing of several measures regarding the maintenance of finances heading into the new year. Following a payment of the bills totaling $634,121.23 (including a $374,521.02 reimbursement), the...
Target 11: Allegheny County DA says ankle monitoring system not working
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — After announcing plans to run for re-election next year, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala blasted the current electronic house arrest system in Allegheny County. “This electronic home monitoring, ... you guys were looking at that saying, ‘What clown is in charge of this?,’” said...
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Rep Rob Matzie: Franklin Center Awarded $25,000 to Boost Security
(AMBRIDGE, Pa.) New funding of $25,000 will allow The Franklin Center of Beaver County to bolster security, state Rep. Rob Matzie, D-Beaver, announced today. Matzie said the funding to the Aliquippa facility was administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund. “The Franklin...
PSP looking for more information on hit and run in Beaver Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run that happened in North Beaver Township.
After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership
In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina.
Pennsylvania gives notice to local company for exceeding emission limits
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "notice of violation" to Shell Chemicals Appalachia.
Vehicle restrictions in place on Mercer County interstates
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Vandalism in Grove City
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, someone drove in the grass area at the Grove City Memorial Park sometime between the night of Thursday, December 15th and the morning of Friday, December 16th.
beavercountyradio.com
TCBC and Community Partners Open Warming Centers in Beaver County For the Winter
BEAVER FALLS, PA (DECEMBER 16, 2022) – The Cornerstone of Beaver County (TCBC) – a nonprofit organization working to prevent and end homelessness in Beaver County – has coordinated with community partners to provide warming centers this winter for those experiencing homelessness or housing-related crisis in Beaver County. Warming centers provide relief from inclement and potentially dangerous winter weather, including extreme cold and wind chill. Those who turn to TCBC for warming center service can also access basic needs and housing resources that are part of the organization’s regular, year-round programming.
WFMJ.com
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
wtae.com
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
WFMJ.com
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
Target 11: District Attorney weighs in on tasing death of Jim Rogers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — After announcing that he plans to seek re-election, District Attorney Stephen Zappala spoke out Friday about the death of Jim Rogers, who died after a Pittsburgh Police officer hit him with a taser at least ten times. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle questioned Zappala about...
wtae.com
DEP says Shell cracker plant exceeded emission limits, issues notice of violation
POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell Chemicals for exceeding emissions limitations at its cracker plant in Beaver County. The DEP announced Wednesday that Shell's plant, which became fully operational in November, had violated the company's air quality plan.
Mohawk Area School District superintendent resigns
The superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District announced his resignation earlier this week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
cranberryeagle.com
2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud
Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
explore venango
Vehicle Failure Causes Crash Along I-80 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 80 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident occurred around 7:12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, on Interstate 80 East, in Clinton Township, Venango County. Police say a 2015...
Comments / 0