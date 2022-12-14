ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Council Approves 2023 Budget

( Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Council met on Tuesday night and approved its 2023 no-tax increase budget. Millage remains at 34.5 mills. The police contract was approved beginning January 1,2023, and ending December 31, 2026.. The approval recommended by the police, chief solicitor, and boro manager. Hunter Hagy was hired as a part time firefighter/code enforcement officer. He will begin his duties January 2, 2023.
AMBRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Pa State Rep Rob Matzie: Franklin Center Awarded $25,000 to Boost Security

(AMBRIDGE, Pa.) New funding of $25,000 will allow The Franklin Center of Beaver County to bolster security, state Rep. Rob Matzie, D-Beaver, announced today. Matzie said the funding to the Aliquippa facility was administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund. “The Franklin...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Vandalism in Grove City

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, someone drove in the grass area at the Grove City Memorial Park sometime between the night of Thursday, December 15th and the morning of Friday, December 16th.
GROVE CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

TCBC and Community Partners Open Warming Centers in Beaver County For the Winter

BEAVER FALLS, PA (DECEMBER 16, 2022) – The Cornerstone of Beaver County (TCBC) – a nonprofit organization working to prevent and end homelessness in Beaver County – has coordinated with community partners to provide warming centers this winter for those experiencing homelessness or housing-related crisis in Beaver County. Warming centers provide relief from inclement and potentially dangerous winter weather, including extreme cold and wind chill. Those who turn to TCBC for warming center service can also access basic needs and housing resources that are part of the organization’s regular, year-round programming.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County

Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud

Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Failure Causes Crash Along I-80 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 80 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident occurred around 7:12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, on Interstate 80 East, in Clinton Township, Venango County. Police say a 2015...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

