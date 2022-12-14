BEAVER FALLS, PA (DECEMBER 16, 2022) – The Cornerstone of Beaver County (TCBC) – a nonprofit organization working to prevent and end homelessness in Beaver County – has coordinated with community partners to provide warming centers this winter for those experiencing homelessness or housing-related crisis in Beaver County. Warming centers provide relief from inclement and potentially dangerous winter weather, including extreme cold and wind chill. Those who turn to TCBC for warming center service can also access basic needs and housing resources that are part of the organization’s regular, year-round programming.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO