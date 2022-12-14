Read full article on original website
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
ValueWalk
Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
msn.com
Oil falls on prospect of Keystone resumption, weakening demand
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday on the prospect of a major crude pipeline resuming service, which would return a hefty amount of crude to the market at a time when global economic slowdowns are raising fuel demand fears. Brent crude settled at...
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets
Global oil prices moved higher Monday after OPEC leaders, as well as key allies including Russia, agreed to maintain their program of production cuts until at least the end of next year. The cartel, which concluded a virtual meeting late Sunday, made no changes to their October agreement, which pulled...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
rigzone.com
EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent oil price forecasts for both 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on Tuesday. The EIA now sees the Brent spot price averaging $101.48 per barrel this year and $92.36 per barrel next year,...
Natural Gas Retests $6 on Third Straight US Supply Drawdown; Investors Bet on Arctic Air
Natural gas futures rose modestly on Thursday after the US government recorded a slightly smaller-than-expected withdrawal from domestic inventories. Natural gas prices have come under significant pressure this week, driven by a delay in Freeport LNG’s reopening and warmer-than-usual weather conditions for much of the US. Following its oversell, can the energy commodity retest $6?
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
rigzone.com
Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
'Speculative positioning in crude oil has been unremarkable through most of 2022, but this has changed in recent weeks'. — Speculative positioning in oil is currently as bearish as during the early weeks of the pandemic, according to Standard Chartered. “Speculative positioning in crude oil has been unremarkable through...
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
U.S. retail gasoline prices continue downward march
U.S. retail gasoline prices are following broader commodity prices lower, charting four straight weeks of declines.
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Before the Winter Freeze
The oil and gas industry benefited from the rising crude oil process earlier this year thanks to the sanctions on Russian oil exports and production cut by OPEC+. While oil...
CNBC
Oil gives up earlier gains
Oil prices edged lower on Thursday on the prospect of a major crude pipeline that shut after a leak resuming service, which would return a hefty amount of crude to the market at a time when global economic slowdowns are raising fuel demand fears. Brent crude lost 50 cents, or...
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks
HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
Oil drops, hits lowest since January as U.S. data fans fuel demand fears
HOUSTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil edged to its lowest since the start of the year in volatile trading, after U.S. government data showed an unexpectedly large build in fuel stocks, feeding fears about demand in a market already spooked by an uncertain economy.
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
msn.com
S&P 500 Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,694.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.57% to 11,063.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,954.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by just 0.1%...
