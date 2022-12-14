ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

getnews.info

The Guardianship Lawyers at Shields Law Firm in Houston TX Are Ready To Help Clients With Guardianship Concerns

Special needs legal services touch on many aspects of a special needs child’s life that ensure that child can go on to lead a meaningful and supported life. One key aspect is that of guardianship. The attorneys at Shields Law Firm are experienced in laws related to special needs and special education matters and have advocated and helped many children and their families in the Houston TX area.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Tesla Driver Goes Wrong Way On Highway & Gets Arrested | Houston

12.15.22 | 3:35 am | Houston – Constable deputies were dispatched for a wrong way driver on the Westpark Tollway. A red Tesla was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes. The driver had multiple close calls. PCT 5 deputies were able to put down spike strips near the beltway and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud

SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HOUSTON, TX

