In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the NeedySewekariHouston, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area influencers indicted over alleged roles in $114 million securities fraud scheme
Four men from the Houston area have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly taking part in a securities fraud scheme. They are accused of using their social media presence to mislead investors and make at least $114 million in profits on shares of stock they sold at artificially inflated prices, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prize
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
8 social media influencers, 4 from Houston area, indicted in securities fraud scheme
HOUSTON — Eight social media influencers, four from the Houston area, have been accused of using their social media presence to commit securities fraud in a "pump and dump" scheme. According to court documents, the eight individuals, who collectively had over 1.5 million followers, used their social media presence...
getnews.info
The Guardianship Lawyers at Shields Law Firm in Houston TX Are Ready To Help Clients With Guardianship Concerns
Special needs legal services touch on many aspects of a special needs child’s life that ensure that child can go on to lead a meaningful and supported life. One key aspect is that of guardianship. The attorneys at Shields Law Firm are experienced in laws related to special needs and special education matters and have advocated and helped many children and their families in the Houston TX area.
Click2Houston.com
Frightening video: Suspect robs man in broad daylight outside Wells Fargo bank in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Frightening moments of a robbery outside a northwest Houston bank were captured on surveillance video and released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. outside...
METRO launches special homeless team to tackle rising issues along routes
An extensive report on this year's METRO crime report found that the majority of incidents happen at bus stops. Here's why.
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
onscene.tv
Tesla Driver Goes Wrong Way On Highway & Gets Arrested | Houston
12.15.22 | 3:35 am | Houston – Constable deputies were dispatched for a wrong way driver on the Westpark Tollway. A red Tesla was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes. The driver had multiple close calls. PCT 5 deputies were able to put down spike strips near the beltway and...
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
Bonds set for 2 women accused of leading police on wild high-speed chase in NW Houston
At one point, the women were driving right through people's front yards and side-swiped some innocent drivers.
74-year-old says he was robbed in his driveway after being followed from bank in Rice Military area
A robbery victim told police he believes he was followed from the bank after video caught the suspect lurking close behind before running at the 74-year-old in his driveway.
Florida couple arrested in Montgomery County after traffic violation led to major felony discovery
Deputies said one suspect escaped handcuffs and charged at the deputy in an attempt to escape. During the struggle, the other suspect was able to flee from the scene.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
Click2Houston.com
Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud
SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
Man beaten with baseball bat at METRORail stop in north Houston, HPD says
A group of men and the victim, who may have had a knife at the time, got into an altercation when someone pulled out a baseball bat and beat him, police said.
Store manager robbed at Houston business after making trip to bank, HPD says
Surveillance video caught the moment the suspects run up to the victim and throw him to the ground before running off with a money bag, police said.
Houston-area hardware stores look to keep up with demand as freezing temperatures move to city
Officials with the NWS say that it is important to begin the preparation to protect the four P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
Man lures family member out before killing ex-girlfriend then himself in Westchase area, police say
The victim's family said they are in shock. Loved ones said their recent breakup seemed amicable and there were no signs that she was in a bad or violent relationship.
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Domestic violence is the root to another killing after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was stabbed by his girlfriend near Wallisville Sunday morning.
fox26houston.com
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
