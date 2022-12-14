ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WVNews

South Gallia girls hoops pummel Trimble, 59-26

MERCERVILLE, OHIO (WV News) - The South Gallia Lady Rebels continued their stellar start to the 2022-2023 basketball campaign with a 59-26 home thrashing of Trimble on Thursday night. South Gallia (7-1) started the game in dominating fashion, going on a 14-2 run. They led 17-4 after one quarter courtesy...
CROWN CITY, OH
WVNews

Tornadoes' late rally falls short in 49-41 loss to Trimble

RACINE, Ohio (WV News) — It was too little, too late for the Southern boys basketball team against Trimble on Friday night. The Tornadoes hosted the visiting Tomcats and trailed 43-30 in the fourth quarter then proceeded to pull to within 45-41 with 47 seconds left in the game.
TRIMBLE, OH

