Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'

Blockbusters were alive and well in 2022, in quantity and quality.

Whether it was Tom Cruise in a cockpit, a couple of Indian superheroes or Robert Pattinson in a cape and cowl, big-time movies were a major part of our cinematic lives again after the effects of the pandemic, and surprisingly many were as good – or even better than – the usual critically acclaimed Oscar fare that tops normal year-end lists. Though there are a few of those award-worthy flicks, too, in what was a pretty awesome year for film fans.

Here are 2022's best movies, ranked (and where you can watch them):

10. 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) lives out several different realities, including one where she has hot dog fingers, in the sci-fi comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once." ALLYSON RIGGS

The dizzying sci-fi/family/kung fu adventure about a laundromat owner who has to save the multiverse delivered on so many levels, and not just in complete weirdness. (Yay for the alternate world of hot dog fingers!) Michelle Yeoh quadrupled down as a Hollywood icon, Jamie Lee Curtis is getting a proper run at her first Oscar, Stephanie Hsu has a crazy bright future, and Ke Huy Quan – a 1980s kid favorite from "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" – scored one heck of a comeback.

Where to watch: Showtime , on-demand platforms

9. 'The Inspection'

Jeremy Pope (left) stars as a gay Marine recruit who confides in a drill instructor (Raúl Castillo) during boot camp in "The Inspection." PATTI PERRET/A24 FILMS

Director Elegance Bratton's auspicious feature film debut puts a different angle on the well-tread basic training drama (see: "Full Metal Jacket," "An Officer and a Gentleman"). Golden Globe nominee Jeremy Pope is great as a young gay man who, after being spurned by his homophobic mom ( Gabrielle Union ), decides to escape the streets and join the Marines. He runs into a wall of toxic masculinity and prejudice that tests his mettle in a moving narrative alarming in its rawness but not without a sense of hope.

Where to watch: In theaters

8. 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) trains a squad of young fighter pilots for a dangerous mission in the sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." PARAMOUNT PICTURES

His call sign isn't Wizard but Cruise pulled off an astounding magic trick by honchoing a long-awaited revisit to his '80s action classic – full of airborne bravado and beach volleyball – and unleashing a sequel that had no right being this good. "Maverick" succeeds by proudly owning everything "Top Gun" is and ever was, a macho romp that gloriously soars into the Danger Zone and tugs at that rebellious streak in all of us.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (starting Dec. 22), on demand

7. 'The Fallout'

Vada (Jenna Ortega, left) and Mia (Maddie Ziegler) hide in the bathroom from a school shooter in "The Fallout." WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Before Jenna Ortega goth-danced into our hearts in "Wednesday" – and faced sheer terror in "Scream" and "X" – the young actress had a powerhouse performance as a teen girl who survives a school shooting and navigates the aftermath with the popular classmate (Maddie Ziegler) she hid with while shots were fired. Megan Park's directorial debut, an emotional wrecking ball of a movie that doesn't let up till its gut-punch ending, is an essential watch for parents and kids growing up in this worrisome time.

Where to watch: HBO Max , on demand

6. 'The Batman'

Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Batman (Robert Pattinson) partner up as allies (and love interests) when a serial killer is loose in Gotham City in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman." JONATHAN OLLEY/DC COMICS

Did we need Pattinson as the 7,439th movie Dark Knight ? Probably not. Are we glad he's slinging Batarangs at bad guys? You bet. The British actor brings broodiness and sharp detective skills to Matt Reeves' grimy, realistic and super-cool take on the Gotham City mythos . Thankfully, it also gave rise to Zoë Kravitz's feisty Catwoman, Paul Dano's eerie serial-killing Riddler, Colin Farrell's channeling of Robert De Niro as a gangster Penguin, and just a taste of Barry Keoghan's gleefully disturbed Joker.

Where to watch: HBO Max , on demand

5. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Letitia Wright's Shuri returns in the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." MARVEL STUDIOS

The Marvel superhero sequel would be fantastic in whatever context – the fact that director Ryan Coogler and his cast did all this in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death makes it a straight-up movie miracle. Through T'Challa's sister Shuri ( Letitia Wright ) and her fellow Wakandans, who have to save the day amid their own grieving process, the film honors Boseman's legacy as well as that of his iconic character, plus digs into geopolitical matters with the arrival of Tenoch Huerta Mejía's antagonistic Namor.

Where to watch: In theaters

4. 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'

The title puppet (voiced by Gregory Mann) performs in Count Volpe's circus in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." NETFLIX

Del Toro, a modern master of the macabre, gives the classic fairy tale a twisted bliss with this enjoyable stop-motion animated take set in 1930s Italy. With a precocious, troublemaking wooden puppet desperate to be a real boy and a star-studded voice cast (from Ewan McGregor to Cate Blanchett), the whimsical narrative takes on war and fascism – you haven't lived until you've seen Pinocchio mocking Mussolini – plus tackles dark and fairly mature matters with life-affirming zeal.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Colm (Brendan Gleeson, left) warns his former BFF Pádraic (Colin Farrell) to stay away from him in the dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin." SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES

Getting ghosted by a friend or a loved one is a relatable bit of stress and heartbreak. Add a 1920s remote Irish island setting, toss in two of the greatest actors of their generations, and you've got a dark comedy with something to say . Martin McDonagh's wonderfully bleak exploration of isolation, desperation and mortality lets Farrell and Brendan Gleeson loose as ex-best pals in a sudden fiery feud, with nice supporting turns from Kerry Condon and Keoghan as characters caught up in their not-so-civil war.

Where to watch: HBO Max and on demand

2. 'The Whale'

Charlie (Brendan Fraser) lives an isolated existence in his apartment in the psychological drama "The Whale." A24 FILMS

If the thought of Brendan Fraser immediately conjures "Encino Man" and "George of the Jungle," then Darren Aronofsky's immersive psychological drama might just blow your mind. In a career-best outing, Fraser brings his entire soul to a beautiful and heartbreaking portrayal of a 600-pound man who, knowing his end could happen at any time, yearns to reconnect with his estranged, troubled teen daughter (Sadie Sink). It's the kind of an intimate story that appeals to the empathetic and weeds out the cynical.

Where to watch: In theaters

1. 'RRR'

Ram Charan (left) and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. play brothers in arms and revolutionaries in the Indian musical action epic "RRR." SARIGAMA CINEMAS

Director S.S. Rajamouli's three-hour, genre-smashing action masterpiece is a muscular slab of over-the-top giddy joy. Set in 1920s India, the two-fisted tale of a loyal warrior (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) on a rescue mission and an ambitious soldier (Ram Charan), first an enemy and then a friend, is an epic with a smorgasbord of historical fiction, huge emotional stakes, A-plus musical numbers and jaw-dropping cinematic chutzpah. The two magnetic leads are what truly give "RRR" life, from revelatory moments to one magnificent dance-off.

Where to watch: Netflix

