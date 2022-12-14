ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Deaths of a man and woman on UC Irvine campus being investigated as murder-suicide

By Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmO5t_0jidfw6G00

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found on the University of California, Irvine, campus as a murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday night .

On Tuesday afternoon, university police responded to 911 calls about two bodies on the ground outside a multi-story university building and found a man and woman deceased when they arrived, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement .

Detectives found evidence suggesting the deaths were a "murder-suicide" and that the man and woman may be related, the statement said. The identities and causes of death have not been released.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death on campus of two individuals this afternoon," UC Irvine chancellor Howard Gillman said in a Tuesday statement to the university community.

"Preliminary information does suggest the possibility that at least one death occurred at the hands of another," the message continued. "We are still gathering information about who the victims are and exactly what happened."

SHARK ATTACK: Man fights off shark with diving knife, escapes in another Hawaii attack

Police told KCBS-TV the man was a former UC Irvine student and that the woman had no affiliation with university.

The station also reported investigators believe they were on top of a nearby university building and the former student killed the woman before jumping off the building himself.

“At such a time, our primary thoughts are with the victims and their families," the chancellor said.

The investigation being conducted by the Irvine Police Department is ongoing. On Wednesday afternoon, Sergeant Karie Davies told USA TODAY the department had no updates.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deaths of a man and woman on UC Irvine campus being investigated as murder-suicide

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Former UC Irvine student threw mom off campus balcony before committing suicide: police

The two people found dead in a murder-suicide on the University of California, Irvine, campus Tuesday were identified as a former student and his elderly mother. Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, picked up his 77-year-old mother Thao Nguyen and “threw her” off a multi-story campus building before jumping to his own death around 4 p.m., investigators said Wednesday. Though Doan’s motive remains unknown, police said they had interacted with the former UC Irvine student “multiple times in the past.” The Irvine Police Department last dealt with him in regard to a “mental health concern” in 2019 while he was attending the...
IRVINE, CA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigate woman's death, man arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a woman's death early Friday morning.Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East on a report of a suicide. When they arrived at the scene at 2:50 a.m., they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.She was pronounced dead at the scene.A man who was at the apartment was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.The woman's identity will be released at a later date.If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
PLACER COUNTY, CA
New York Post

California man who fatally stabbed Las Vegas showgirl found unfit to stand trial

The knife-wielding madman accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Last Vegas Strip — including a showgirl — was found mentally unfit to stand trial, The Post has confirmed. A Las Vegas judge on Friday ruled Yoni Barrios, 32, must remain at a state psychiatric facility until a court-appointed psychiatrist can determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records. Barrios was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless broad-daylight attack on October 6. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Barrios stabbed showgirl Maris Digiovanni in the heart...
LAS VEGAS, NV
International Business Times

Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother

A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction

A 55-year-old man in Florida whose face is nearly covered in tattoos will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating another man to death with a baseball bat more than 20 years ago. A state judge on Friday ordered Randy Petersilge to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2001 slaying of Simon Clarke, authorities announced on Wednesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho police receive lab results from Moscow murders house crime scene more than two weeks after killings

Investigators in Idaho have received the first lab results from the crime scene of a quadruple murder that has rocked the college town of Moscow. Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that investigators were starting to receive the results from forensic testing more than two weeks after Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus house on 13 November. “I do know that each type of testing… some take longer than others. And I also do know that there have been results that have...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say two victims’ ‘means of death don’t match’

The way two of the four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13, “don’t match,” parents of slain student Kaylee Goncalves contend. “I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match.” Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves, told Fox News on Saturday. The grieving dad was pressed if he was referring to his daughter and her best friend, Madison Mogen, who was sleeping in the the same bed as Goncalves when the horrific attack occurred. “They don’t match,” he repeated. “Their points of damage don’t match.” “I’m just going to say it,” he continued. “It wasn’t leaked to...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Minnesota

34 years after woman's murder, DNA leads to suspect 2,000 miles away

A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using "familial DNA searching" to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect.Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon in the killing of 60-year-old Betty Rolf, CBS affiliate WFRV reported.Meyer lived about a mile from where Rolf's body was found on Nov. 7, 1988, just outside of Appleton, Wisconsin. The complaint alleges that Meyer fled to Washington after the slaying. He now lives in Eastonville.Rolf had...
APPLETON, WI
Outsider.com

Oregon Hunter Finds Dead Man’s Body

Last week, the officials at Oregon’s Lane County Office reported that a hunter discovered the body of a man north of Highway 126 near Wacker Point Road. FOX 12 reported that the deceased man was white and likely in his 30s at the time of his death. The hunter stumbled upon the body last Sunday (November 20th). Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich stated that the death is considered suspicious. Authorities will not release more information about the case currently. The sheriff’s office also asked if anyone has any information about the case of who was traveling on Wacker Point Road between November 18th and 20th.
LANE COUNTY, OR
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
MOSCOW, ID
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

714K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy