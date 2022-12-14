Effective: 2022-12-18 09:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 02:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Washington, Choctaw and Clarke Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 29.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.7 feet Tuesday afternoon. It will then begin to slowly fall, falling below flood stage Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO