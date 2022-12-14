ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

3d ago

That party of small government nosing into people's business again. Still. What a nanny state Texas is becoming. Government controls everything except their southern border. And they're worried about one half of one percent of their population. Great priorities, Texico.

Cynthia Smith
3d ago

and the witch hunt began. will they be burned at the stake by Texas? banned from Texas? Unemployable in Texas? or just have to wear a red state of Texas emblem on their clothes? Stay tuned for more natzi moments.

CBS Austin

UT enacting TikTok removal policy following Gov. Abbott’s directive

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas sent a letter to employees directing them to “immediately remove TikTok from all state-issued devices.”. The letter is in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s letter sent on Dec. 7 directing all state agencies to ban their officers and employees from installing on using TikTok on state-issued devices. This includes cell phones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Texas Ramps up Border Strategies Ahead of Title 42 Expiring

AUSTIN- (WBAP/KLIF) – Title 42 expires on Wednesday, and the State of Texas is preparing for a potential further surge of migrants. On Wednesday, Governor Abbott called on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlights the need for Texas’ vigilant response to President Biden’s border crisis, with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas DPS inspections not underway in RGV bridges, official says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing times at international bridges will not be delayed by Texas Department of Public Safety in the Rio Grande Valley. That’s because Texas DPS’s random inspections of commercial vehicles at international ports of entry are not being conducted here, a department official confirmed for ValleyCentral on Friday. The inspections are only […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Without evidence, Gov. Greg Abbott asks whether nonprofits are helping migrants enter Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott called Wednesday for the state to investigate whether nonprofit organizations have helped people enter the country illegally, adding another talking point to his border hawk arsenal and another headache to humanitarian relief groups that help migrants in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Governor Abbott Calls for Investigation of NGOs Aiding Illegal Crossings

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott, on Wednesday, called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlighted what he said is necessary for Texas’ vigilant...
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care

AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas’ ability to include religious groups that won’t place kids with same-sex couples in the state’s adoption process without losing federal funding. With his lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Galveston, Paxton continued a yearslong, cross-country legal fight over anti-discrimination […] The post Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE

