3d ago
That party of small government nosing into people's business again. Still. What a nanny state Texas is becoming. Government controls everything except their southern border. And they're worried about one half of one percent of their population. Great priorities, Texico.
Cynthia Smith
3d ago
and the witch hunt began. will they be burned at the stake by Texas? banned from Texas? Unemployable in Texas? or just have to wear a red state of Texas emblem on their clothes? Stay tuned for more natzi moments.
Related
State of Texas: Sounds of Uvalde gunfire, screams drive DC hearing on gun violence
In some of the most excruciating accounts to date of the horrors that unfolded when a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in a small Texas town, family of a victim in the Uvalde massacre and community members shared gut-wrenching remarks to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning.
'Election marshals' and runoff rules: States eye a new round of voting changes ahead of 2024
Two years after the 2020 election and the pandemic put a spotlight on how elections are run, legislators around the country are signaling they aren't finished yet with big changes to election administration and could implement new rules ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
CBS Austin
UT enacting TikTok removal policy following Gov. Abbott’s directive
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas sent a letter to employees directing them to “immediately remove TikTok from all state-issued devices.”. The letter is in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s letter sent on Dec. 7 directing all state agencies to ban their officers and employees from installing on using TikTok on state-issued devices. This includes cell phones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers.
wbap.com
Texas Ramps up Border Strategies Ahead of Title 42 Expiring
AUSTIN- (WBAP/KLIF) – Title 42 expires on Wednesday, and the State of Texas is preparing for a potential further surge of migrants. On Wednesday, Governor Abbott called on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlights the need for Texas’ vigilant response to President Biden’s border crisis, with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.
Texas Republican hires anti-LGBTQ activist as legislative director
Republican Tony Tinderholt has hired 22-year-old Christian Nationalist Jake Neidert to staff his team.
Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"
I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
Texas DPS inspections not underway in RGV bridges, official says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing times at international bridges will not be delayed by Texas Department of Public Safety in the Rio Grande Valley. That’s because Texas DPS’s random inspections of commercial vehicles at international ports of entry are not being conducted here, a department official confirmed for ValleyCentral on Friday. The inspections are only […]
Texas AG Ken Paxton requested list of transgender residents from Department of Public Safety
A DPS spokesman said the department ultimately told Paxton's office that the requested records didn't exist.
AG Ken Paxton announces $168 million for Texas in Walmart opioid settlement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a planned settlement with Walmart concerning the retailer's role in the opioid epidemic. Paxton said the total settlement was for $3.1 billion, with more than $168 million designated for Texas. “The opioid epidemic has had devastating impacts on...
KSAT 12
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for its daily Early Bird Brief newsletter here.
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
The Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee report, delayed by more than three months, estimates that up to 90% of the deaths may have been preventable. Severe complications from pregnancy and childbirth also increased significantly.
CBS Austin
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
Yahoo!
Funding Texas public education while avoiding policies that don't work is not science
Public education is central to our democracy, yet Texas has consistently failed to create a school finance system that provides all schools with adequate resources, especially in low-income rural and urban communities. As the upcoming legislative session draws near, every Texan should realize the significant need for increased school funding...
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
KSAT 12
Without evidence, Gov. Greg Abbott asks whether nonprofits are helping migrants enter Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott called Wednesday for the state to investigate whether nonprofit organizations have helped people enter the country illegally, adding another talking point to his border hawk arsenal and another headache to humanitarian relief groups that help migrants in Texas.
wbap.com
Governor Abbott Calls for Investigation of NGOs Aiding Illegal Crossings
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott, on Wednesday, called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlighted what he said is necessary for Texas’ vigilant...
KWTX
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance. Last month, residents in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights...
Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care
AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas’ ability to include religious groups that won’t place kids with same-sex couples in the state’s adoption process without losing federal funding. With his lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Galveston, Paxton continued a yearslong, cross-country legal fight over anti-discrimination […] The post Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
