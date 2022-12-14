ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogebic County, MI

WLUC

Northwest flow lake-effect snow this weekend

Lake-effect snow showers will continue across Schoolcraft, Delta and southeastern parts of Alger counties through tonight. Look for lows in the teens and 20s. Lake-effect snow showers for the northwest wind belts of Lake Superior are expected this weekend. Combined over the entire weekend, 3-6 inches of snow will be possible. The most likely places to see higher amounts are Alger, northern Marquette, northeast Baraga, northern Schoolcraft, northern Ontonagon, western Houghton and northern Keweenaw counties.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Plenty of snow chances through next week

More snow showers are expected tonight and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Schoolcraft county from 10 PM this evening until 4 PM Friday. In all, most of the county should pick up 1-3″ of snow, including the Manistique area. 3-6″ will be possible for southwestern Schoolcraft and extreme eastern Delta counties. Slippery roads conditions could impact your Friday morning commute.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund set to improve UP outdoor recreation

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR said 45 projects in Michigan will receive funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Three recipients are in the U.P. and one of these three is in Marquette County. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail will use its $150,000 to expand trail access in Marquette and Negaunee Townships, said Trail Administrator Carol Fulsher.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

NMU, MTU to celebrate fall commencement

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) will be flipping their tassels and tossing their caps this Saturday, Dec. 17. Both ceremonies will feature commencement speakers who, albeit not from the Upper Peninsula, chose to make the journey north to further their...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Blackrocks celebrates 12 years of business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette brewery is celebrated a special occasion Saturday afternoon. Blackrocks Brewery celebrated 12 years of business with special drinks and a live band. Customers could also purchase food from Smelted Pizza and The Island food trucks. One of the co-founders, Andy Langlois, said this year...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Brookridge Heights hosts holiday market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living hosted a holiday market Saturday. Twenty vendors from the Marquette area packed the halls of Brookridge to sell their craft goods. Shoppers found a host of works such as woodworking gifts, knit items, and even “creation stations” where folks made their own holiday creations. There was also food and refreshments provided by Brookridge Heights.
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive

Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says

For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State legislators have set up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and new programs aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in Michigan. Zack Sedgwick, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent says the district is excited to see increased funding. “The funding for our profession has...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition

IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

New restaurant comes to Negaunee in spring

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new restaurant is on its way to the city of Negaunee. Strega Nonna is an Italian restaurant that is set to open this spring. The restaurant is still in its early stages. Once open, the owner says it will offer homestyle Italian cuisine with a relaxed atmosphere. Strega Nonna will also host monthly special dinners, as well as a bar and marketplace.
NEGAUNEE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade

A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan Tech Huskies tame the Finlandia Lions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech scored early and often to win comfortably over Finlandia University 76-44 at SDC Gymnasium Saturday evening. The Huskies improved to 10-2 overall and remained undefeated at home (7-0) after facing the Lions in regular season play for just the second time in 10 years.
HANCOCK, MI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Northern Michigan Women’s Basketball takes down Illinois-Springfield

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan women’s basketball team (8-4) won their second straight game on Saturday, defeating Illinois-Springfield (0-11) by a 67-53 margin. In Coach Thousand’s first meeting with her former team, the Wildcats were victorious. Makaylee Kuhn recorded her second consecutive double-double with 18 points...
MARQUETTE, MI
hbsdealer.com

Nation’s Best acquires Forslund Building Supply

Three-location business establishes presence in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nation’s Best, one of the country’s fastest-growing independent home improvement companies, announced that it has added Forslund Building Supply to its family of banners. A Do it Best dealer, Forslund operates three locations in Ironwood, Caspian, and Norway, Mich. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

Iron Bay Restaurant hosts first-ever gingerbread house competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gingerbread houses were the star of Iron Bay Restaurant’s new holiday activity. The restaurant hosted its first-ever gingerbread house competition. Teams of up to four people cut into fresh gingerbread to assemble their houses. Houses were judged on artist, craftsmanship, creativity and wow factor. Iron...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPSET arrests 2 in Delta County for crack distribution

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two men for crack cocaine distribution on Thursday. According to UPSET, detectives developed information identifying the suspects distributing the crack. The information was enough to carry out a search warrant at a home near Rapid River.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP Trappers Association donates over $4K to UP State Fair Authority

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Trappers Association has donated $4,133.38 to the U.P. State Fair Authority for the purchase of 50 banquet tables. According to a press release from the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, the tables are a necessity for hosting a multitude of community events and private parties throughout the year at the fairgrounds.
ESCANABA, MI

