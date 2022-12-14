Read full article on original website
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Beats 2 Undefeated Teams This Week
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls soccer team had a triumphant week, scoring two impressive victories against formidable opponents. The Eagles started it off by handing Pembroke Pines Charter their first loss in their sixth game with a 2-0 win. Grace Dykstra scored both goals to give her ten on the season, while Ella Stevens recorded a shutout in net.
Hurricanes’ top prospect Cormani McClain ends high school career with state championship
Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain has accrued a list of accolades during his high school career, and he added a state champion’s medal to his trophy case Saturday. The five-star prospect ended his high school career with a state title, helping the Dreadnaughts beat Venice 21-14 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. “It means a lot,” McClain said. “You’ve got to take a lot of sacrifices to ...
North Broward Prep Hockey Breaks the Ice with an Incredible Season (So far!)
After winning a State Championship a year ago, the North Broward Prep hockey team has resurfaced better than ever. Through their first 14 games, the Eagles have a record of 13-0-1. The only game they didn’t win was a 4-4 tie against Cypress Bay High School with the Eagles down eight players. They have also outscored their opponents 135-15 this year.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 4 Bishop Gorman dominates No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna 49-14 in GEICO State Champions Bowl Series
Four-star junior Elija Lofton scored three of his five touchdowns in the first half as Bishop Gorman – playing on its home field – jumped out to a 28-0 lead late in the second quarter. The Gaels (14-1) won their 13th straight game since losing to No. 2...
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 3 Miami Central hangs on for 38-31 win over No. 10 American Heritage in Florida 2M final
The Rockets' victory secured their fourth straight state title and ninth since 2010. There was a moment in the fourth quarter where the stadium lights went out — fitting as Keyone Jenkins, nicknamed "Lights Out," tossed three touchdown passes and ran for a third in the first half. But...
Props to Miami Central & Rueben Bain for Winning State Title
Miami commitment Rueben Bain the Central Rockets capture state title.
Can Canes Close on Top RB Mark Fletcher?
Miami battling Florida for American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher.
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after several fights; 1 person arrested
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside about outside the campus, capture individuals, who appear to be students, fighting. Miami-Dade Schools Police arrived to Miami Central High...
5 Best Pizza Places In Miami
Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund Boosts Marjory Stoneman Douglas Band with $25,000 Matching Donation
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School Eagle Regiment Marching Band received a boost in funding thanks to the Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund. On Thursday, the nonprofit announced it was matching $25,000 in donations to the band between now and June. This follows a previous $25,000 donation made last year...
Miami New Times
Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez
Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
Parkland Crime Update: Child Injured After Pulling Down Soccer Goal Post
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 12, 2022. Criminal Mischief. On 12/08/2022, on Upper Ridge Dr., an unknown suspect knocked over the victim’s mailbox, causing damage. Information. On...
Miami Man Claims $1 Million From A Winning $50 Florida Lottery Scratch-Off
MIAMI, Fla. – A stop at a Winn-Dixie location in Miami landed one Florida man a winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announced that Pierre Hanna, 41, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game
Coming soon: Cult favorite Effe Cafe returning to Cooper City, plus another Frank Pepe planned
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Black Rock Bar & Grill, Coral Springs A new location of this Michigan-born, grill-your-own-steaks chain is set to debut this January in the space formerly occupied by The New York Bagel Factory. As with its Fort Lauderdale location (which opened in ...
Does Your Yard Have What it Takes to Win a 2023 NatureScape Emerald Award?
2022 Emerald Awards winner Cindy Rust of Davie, FL. The NatureScape Emerald Award is an annual competition that recognizes businesses, municipalities, schools, and homeowners who have crafted and maintained model Florida-style landscapes that demonstrate visible ecological practices. The competition is now open and broken into two rounds. In round one,...
Brightline announces opening date for new Boca Raton station
BOCA RATON — The city’s highly anticipated Brightline station is here. The first of its kind for Boca Raton, the high-speed train stop will open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tickets are available today on Brightline's app and its website gobrightline.com. The Aventura station, near the Aventura...
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
thewestsidegazette.com
Dr. Tameka Hobbs Selected as Manager of African American Research Library
BROWARD COUNTY – Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs has been named the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Dr. Hobbs’ first day at AARLCC was November 28. She has extensive expertise in African American history,...
