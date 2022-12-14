ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes’ top prospect Cormani McClain ends high school career with state championship

Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain has accrued a list of accolades during his high school career, and he added a state champion’s medal to his trophy case Saturday. The five-star prospect ended his high school career with a state title, helping the Dreadnaughts beat Venice 21-14 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. “It means a lot,” McClain said. “You’ve got to take a lot of sacrifices to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Wrld_Faymuz

5 Best Pizza Places In Miami

Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez

Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Cult favorite Effe Cafe returning to Cooper City, plus another Frank Pepe planned

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Black Rock Bar & Grill, Coral Springs A new location of this Michigan-born, grill-your-own-steaks chain is set to debut this January in the space formerly occupied by The New York Bagel Factory. As with its Fort Lauderdale location (which opened in ...
COOPER CITY, FL
Parkland Talk

Does Your Yard Have What it Takes to Win a 2023 NatureScape Emerald Award?

2022 Emerald Awards winner Cindy Rust of Davie, FL. The NatureScape Emerald Award is an annual competition that recognizes businesses, municipalities, schools, and homeowners who have crafted and maintained model Florida-style landscapes that demonstrate visible ecological practices. The competition is now open and broken into two rounds. In round one,...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Dr. Tameka Hobbs Selected as Manager of African American Research Library

BROWARD COUNTY – Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs has been named the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Dr. Hobbs’ first day at AARLCC was November 28. She has extensive expertise in African American history,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy