Here are the most charitable states in the nation: See where Texas ranks

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tga90_0jideOdX00

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is here and many around this time use the holidays to give back to others in their community.

Whether it is by donating toys to local charities or donating their time to good causes, people across the globe take part in giving this season.

But how charitable is Texas?

A new report from WalletHub has ranked all 50 states by which ones were more or least charitable. Officials determined each state’s charitableness by analyzing them across 19 different key metrics including volunteer rate, share of income donated, and share of sheltered homeless.

According to the report, Texas is one of the most charitable states in the nation, ranking 16th overall. The top 10 most charitable states in the nation are as follows:

  1. Utah
  2. Maryland
  3. Minnesota
  4. North Dakota
  5. Oregon
  6. Wyoming
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Delaware
  9. Ohio
  10. Virginia
Source: WalletHub

For the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

