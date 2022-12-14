Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Here are some places on campus to capture memorable graduation pictures
For many graduates, commencement is an important event to capture both as a memory in the moment and to look back on. Here are some spots around campus to take your cap and gown pictures. Sample Gates. A classic spot for any student, visitor or graduate is the Sample Gates...
WISH-TV
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky blue cottage in the city,” reads the […]
WTHR
At least 5 shootings in 24 hours in Indianapolis
Three of the shootings happened Saturday morning. Two others happened in the afternoon.
Indiana Daily Student
Armed subject reported on campus near Greek Row
The IU Police Department is looking for three suspects who reportedly may be armed, after an armed subject was reported on campus near 1200 N. Eagleson Ave. near Greek Row, according to an IU Notify Bloomington alert sent at 7:26 p.m. The alert advises people to take shelter into the...
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
WTHR
Woman narrowly avoids gunshot in Indianapolis
The bullet did not hit her. The woman was hit by glass as the bullet broke a window on her vehicle.
Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
WISH-TV
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
Thousands of toys given away to families in need across Central Indiana
The WRTV Toy Drive is serving thousands of Hoosier families across Indianapolis and beyond this holiday season. For our 22nd year, we are supporting more than eight organizations in Central Indiana.
wbiw.com
INDOT opens I-69 between Martinsville and State Road 144
INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by state and local officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team Friday afternoon to mark the shielding and official opening of twelve additional miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer...
'It's magic' | Shelbyville principal goes all in as 'Elf on the Shelf' for students
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — At Southwestern Elementary School in Shelbyville, students watched Thursday as first-year principal Beth Hoeing became a human ice cream cone. "We gave the kids a challenge back in November where if they raised 5,000 cans of food for here locally and for food insecurities, that they would be able to ice cream me," said Hoeing.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
wrtv.com
Indianapolis coffee shop raises $15k to help man living in their parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — MOTW Coffee and Pastries says they like to do "big things and good things." One of those good things is giving James Tooley a chance to start over. "When they reached out, that right there, man, that changed everything. That gave me hope and everything," Tooley said.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
WISH-TV
Housing report: Outside investors detrimentally impact Indianapolis neighborhoods
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting even tougher to become a homeowner in Marion County, according to a new report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Part of the problem: Investors are buying up properties in lower- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Haughville and other neighborhoods are increasingly seeing...
nuvo.net
Weird things are afoot at the State Street Pub
My co-host on my Ate-Up: The Podcast, Jerrica, was onstage doing her thing with her band, RAMATHORN. So far, it had been a good night for rock and roll at The State Street Pub. Scotty, Jacob, and Dennis quickly locked into a punk frenzy. But, two songs into their set, Young Ms. Jerrica says, “Hold up, guys. I GOTTA PEE!” and promptly leaves the stage. FUCKING EMBARRASSING. The rest of the band doesn’t bat an eye and goes into a vamp until their singer gets back from her piss break. Once back, the band tore through the remainder of their set, including a great person of their Worldwide dance hit, "Adderall."
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball is run out of Kansas 84-62, continues to underperform
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Indiana’s men’s basketball schedule was designed for it to make a statement. Before Christmas, No. 14 Indiana was set to square off against the University of North Carolina, the University of Arizona and the University of Kansas, all ranked in the top 20 of the AP Preseason Poll.
