Abington Township, PA

glensidelocal.com

Abington PD announces Shop with a Cop winners

The Abington Township Police Department has announced the winners for the Shop with a Cop $250 shopping spree event. Five winners between the ages of 7 and 14 will partner with an Abington police officer at the Willow Grove Mall on December 19 at 4:30pm. The event is sponsored by...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Police issue warrant for man accused of filming men's bathroom at the Exton Mall, second location

EXTON, Pa. - The West Whiteland Police Department has issued a warrant for a man accused of filming two public men's bathrooms over the summer. Earlier this week, the department shared photos of an unidentified bathroom where an unnamed suspect filmed unsuspecting people over the summer. Officials say he also did the same thing inside a food court bathroom at the Exton Mall.
EXTON, PA
glensidelocal.com

Jenkintown, Cheltenham to receive law enforcement grants to improve community safety

Governor Tom Wolf recently awarded $170 million to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth. Jenkintown Borough and Cheltenham Township made Governor Wolf’s list of awardees. Jenkintown will receive $267,664 and Cheltenham will receive $228,588. “These grant programs are one more tool...
JENKINTOWN, PA
Bring Me The News

2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station

Two St. Paul residents were killed Monday evening in a shooting near the city's Green Line Central Station. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar Street and 5th Street East. According to police, the shots were fired in a Metro Transit-owned stairway and elevator building that connects the street to the skyway level.
SAINT PAUL, MN
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Person Stabbed in Lakewood

A person has been stabbed in Lakewood moments ago, sources told TLS. The incident happened in Downtown Lakewood. The condition of the victim was not immediately available. UPDATE: The victim was transported to MMCSC in Lakewood with non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect information was not immediately available.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
glensidelocal.com

AllOutdoor’s Photo of the Day pays tribute to Wilfred Ellis of Abington

Wilfred G. Ellis (1935-1994), a police officer and master gunsmith from Abington, recently had one of his creations featured in AllOutdoor.com’s Photo of the Day. Designed and manufactured in 1986 by Wilfred Ellis at his home shop commonly referred to by him as Fort Ellis. Ellis was a career police officer and master gunsmith from Abington, Pennsylvania. This truly unique rifle features components from a number of different firearms including the AR15 and M14. Manufactured without sights and with M60 style slotted flash hider, M14 type gas piston assembly, vented round steel handguard, AR15 style barrel nut, fixed Picatinny rail carry handle, right side charging handle (fabricated from an AR15 trigger), AR15 style bolt carrier group, magazine well marked “CAL 5.56M/M FORT ELLIS/ABINGTON PA 3-15/1986/XR86 NO.0001″ checkered M16 style pistol grip, wide trigger designed for 1911 double action conversions, and fixed buttstock with AR15 style buffer tube. The operation is similar to that of an AR15 type rifle except rotated 90 degrees clockwise. With round feeding from the left, and spent cartridges ejected from the bottom, and the trigger engaging the sear via a transverse transfer bar.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

WOMAN INVOLVED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP DRUG BUST DUE IN COURT TODAY

One of the two people charged in a drug bust at a hotel in White township on March 9th of this year will have a preliminary hearing today. 37-year-old Kimberly Ann Caylor faces two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and single counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility and possession of drug paraphernalia for the incident on March 9th of 2022. She along with 51-year-old James Emerson were found at a hotel along Wayne avenue with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, packing materials and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

La Mott Community Center’s closure drawing attention

The La Mott Community Center on Willow and Sycamore Avenues recently closed its operations due to maintenance concerns with the building. The closure has drawn the attention of several news outlets, including The Bucks County Courier Times, which published a lengthy article about the area’s history, the ways in which the Center connects to that history, and a push for preservation on behalf of “La Mott Citizens United”.
LA MOTT, PA
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

