Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Related
glensidelocal.com
Abington PD announces Shop with a Cop winners
The Abington Township Police Department has announced the winners for the Shop with a Cop $250 shopping spree event. Five winners between the ages of 7 and 14 will partner with an Abington police officer at the Willow Grove Mall on December 19 at 4:30pm. The event is sponsored by...
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
fox29.com
Police issue warrant for man accused of filming men's bathroom at the Exton Mall, second location
EXTON, Pa. - The West Whiteland Police Department has issued a warrant for a man accused of filming two public men's bathrooms over the summer. Earlier this week, the department shared photos of an unidentified bathroom where an unnamed suspect filmed unsuspecting people over the summer. Officials say he also did the same thing inside a food court bathroom at the Exton Mall.
Driver killed in I-295 crash after trying to pass truck, cops say
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed after his SUV collided with a truck on southbound Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel early Friday, authorities said. Michael Antell was driving behind the truck in the center lane when he tried to pass the larger vehicle on the left at about 12:43 a.m., State Police said.
KATU.com
St. Helens Walmart thieves steal three carts full of merchandise, police seeking IDs
ST. HELENS, Ore. — Police in St. Helens are currently asking for the public's assistance in identifying four suspects who stole a large quantity of merchandise from a Walmart on Monday. Officers responded to the St. Helens Walmart at 2295 Gable Road at around 10:55 p.m. on the report...
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown, Cheltenham to receive law enforcement grants to improve community safety
Governor Tom Wolf recently awarded $170 million to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth. Jenkintown Borough and Cheltenham Township made Governor Wolf’s list of awardees. Jenkintown will receive $267,664 and Cheltenham will receive $228,588. “These grant programs are one more tool...
fox29.com
PA leaders announce 'historic funding' in gun violence investigation and prosecution efforts in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes and Representative Joanna McClinton announced $50 million in new grant money across the city to enhance gun violence investigations and prosecution. $5 million will go to SEPTA, which they plan to use in part for their ZeroEyes pilot program, an artificla intelligence-based gun detection...
Couple in their 90s killed in crash in NJ
A New Jersey couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend, authorities said.
2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station
Two St. Paul residents were killed Monday evening in a shooting near the city's Green Line Central Station. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar Street and 5th Street East. According to police, the shots were fired in a Metro Transit-owned stairway and elevator building that connects the street to the skyway level.
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Person Stabbed in Lakewood
A person has been stabbed in Lakewood moments ago, sources told TLS. The incident happened in Downtown Lakewood. The condition of the victim was not immediately available. UPDATE: The victim was transported to MMCSC in Lakewood with non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect information was not immediately available.
glensidelocal.com
AllOutdoor’s Photo of the Day pays tribute to Wilfred Ellis of Abington
Wilfred G. Ellis (1935-1994), a police officer and master gunsmith from Abington, recently had one of his creations featured in AllOutdoor.com’s Photo of the Day. Designed and manufactured in 1986 by Wilfred Ellis at his home shop commonly referred to by him as Fort Ellis. Ellis was a career police officer and master gunsmith from Abington, Pennsylvania. This truly unique rifle features components from a number of different firearms including the AR15 and M14. Manufactured without sights and with M60 style slotted flash hider, M14 type gas piston assembly, vented round steel handguard, AR15 style barrel nut, fixed Picatinny rail carry handle, right side charging handle (fabricated from an AR15 trigger), AR15 style bolt carrier group, magazine well marked “CAL 5.56M/M FORT ELLIS/ABINGTON PA 3-15/1986/XR86 NO.0001″ checkered M16 style pistol grip, wide trigger designed for 1911 double action conversions, and fixed buttstock with AR15 style buffer tube. The operation is similar to that of an AR15 type rifle except rotated 90 degrees clockwise. With round feeding from the left, and spent cartridges ejected from the bottom, and the trigger engaging the sear via a transverse transfer bar.
wdadradio.com
WOMAN INVOLVED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP DRUG BUST DUE IN COURT TODAY
One of the two people charged in a drug bust at a hotel in White township on March 9th of this year will have a preliminary hearing today. 37-year-old Kimberly Ann Caylor faces two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and single counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility and possession of drug paraphernalia for the incident on March 9th of 2022. She along with 51-year-old James Emerson were found at a hotel along Wayne avenue with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, packing materials and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
This Chester County Establishment Is a Top 50 Favorite Place to Buy Liquor in PA
Since the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released its 2021-2022 fiscal year report which documented sales, trends, popular items, and more, a Chester County establishment landed in the top 50 for the most favorite places to buy liquor in the state, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. As of July...
glensidelocal.com
La Mott Community Center’s closure drawing attention
The La Mott Community Center on Willow and Sycamore Avenues recently closed its operations due to maintenance concerns with the building. The closure has drawn the attention of several news outlets, including The Bucks County Courier Times, which published a lengthy article about the area’s history, the ways in which the Center connects to that history, and a push for preservation on behalf of “La Mott Citizens United”.
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
Two dead in downtown St. Paul shooting
Two are dead following a shooting that happened in downtown Saint Paul on Monday night inside a building at the green line light rail central station
Montgomery County Is Recommending Masks Again As COVID Cases Rise
It’s the only locality in the region to make such a reccomendation iin several months. Montgomery County is recommending that residents mask up again as COVID cases in the county rise, the first locality in the D.C. region to make such a suggestion in several months. The case rate...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Christmas cupcakes; new bakery; mystery woman: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. High: 42; Low: 25. Rain, snow. Still unknown: A teen boy walking through a wooded area in Beaver County eight years ago stumbled upon the decapitated, embalmed head of an older woman. For several reasons, authorities still don’t know who she was.
Comments / 0