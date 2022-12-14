ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

KFOR

White House launches data dashboard for non-fatal opioid overdoses

The White House launched a new national dashboard on Thursday to track non-fatal opioid overdoses in the U.S. to aid in combating the ongoing epidemic. The Nonfatal Opioid Overdose Dashboard tracks rates across states and territories using information from the National EMS Information System. Collected from electronic patient care records,...
Axios

FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug

A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
NHPR

New Hampshire becomes latest state to ban TikTok from government devices

Gov. Chris Sununu is adding New Hampshire to the growing list of states to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued phones and laptops, citing data and cybersecurity concerns. In an executive order signed Thursday, Sununu wrote that the app, owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, introduced an “unacceptable...
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Narcan maker gets fast-tracked for over-the-counter nasal spray

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., maker of Narcan, a nasal-spray form of naloxone, said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked an application it submitted for an over-the-counter version of its widely used opioid-reversal nasal spray. The company said it had been working on the application for several months. Emergent said the FDA’s priority review gives the drug an expected approval date of March 29, 2023, putting it first in line for approval ahead of competitors that have announced their planned foray into the market. The FDA has encouraged pharmaceutical companies to apply for approval for over-the-counter versions of overdose-reversal medications such...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator. Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its...
ajmc.com

Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence

Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
lawstreetmedia.com

UnitedHealth to Pay $10.8M After Panel Upholds Arbitration Award in Health Care Providers’ Action

Late last week, Lash Goldberg, counsel for TeamHealth, announced a jury verdict in their favor over insurance giant UnitedHealth in a press release provided to Law Street Media. The case took place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The “grossly undercompensated healthcare providers” were granted $10.8 million in relief. The release states...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
ScienceAlert

This Vending Machine in Ohio Has The Power to Save Lives. Here's How

They're more often associated with snacks and drinks, but vending machines packed with overdose-reversing drugs have the potential to save lives. An evaluation by University of Cincinnati clinical pharmacy specialist Daniel Arendt on a single self-service unit set up in Cincinnati, Ohio, concluded such services could dramatically widen access to harm reduction measures.
CINCINNATI, OH
wpgxfox28.com

How Much Is a Medical Malpractice Claim? A Closer Look

Originally Posted On: https://cummingsinjurylaw.com/medical-malpractice/how-much-is-a-medical-malpractice-claim-a-closer-look/. Pursuing a medical malpractice claim is never something that should happen without a lot of consideration. It’s a process that can derail a physician’s career. You may also end up bankrupting yourself if you lose the case. Before you even get started, you should...

