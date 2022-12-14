Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Cheltenham Pickleball: ‘Everybody we know now plays’
If you pass by Wall Park at the right time, you’ll notice a wave of activity on the facility’s pickleball courts. That’s all thanks to a group called Cheltenham Pickleball. The social-athletic club began in early 2019 through an idea and an email. Nearly four years later,...
Jenkintown Food Cupboard gets help from Rydal Elementary, CycleBar, O’Neills Food Market
The Jenkintown Food Cupboard, 328 Summit Avenue, is a community-focused food insecurity organization led by Executive Director Nickelino “Lino” Ellis. As the Cupboard has come upon on its busiest time of year, it’s been getting a little help from local outlets. Rydal Elementary School East collected and...
Human Robot December happenings: Brunch with Santa, Spin the Dreidel, Beerfest, & NYE
Human Robot “The Haus” has a list of holiday goings-on all December, including:. “We are so excited for Santa’s visit this Saturday’s Dec 17 Santa Brunch. The big guy himself will be here between 12 and 3 to greet all his friends in #jenkintownpa #19046. Come by and enjoy the wonderful food from @hermansatthehaus grab some clothing and beer gifts for your loved ones and sit on the lap of the big guy. He can’t wait to hear what you want for Christmas. Santa told us he prefers a Human Robot beer with his cookies instead of milk (unless you have a LUKR and are leaving him a #milktube). Don’t go home without stocking up.
Jenkintown, Cheltenham to receive law enforcement grants to improve community safety
Governor Tom Wolf recently awarded $170 million to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth. Jenkintown Borough and Cheltenham Township made Governor Wolf’s list of awardees. Jenkintown will receive $267,664 and Cheltenham will receive $228,588. “These grant programs are one more tool...
Chick-Fil-A looking to expand its Wyncote drive-thru
The Chick-Fil-A at 2421 W. Cheltenham Avenue, Wyncote, is looking to add an additional lane to its existing drive-thru. Chick-Fil-A’s proposal would also lengthen the fast food restaurant’s existing drive-thru lanes and eliminate five parking spaces and one tree. The expansion’s goal is to alleviate some of the...
MontCo adopts 8 percent real estate tax hike
Montgomery County officials’ general fund operating budget for 2023 includes an 8 percent real estate tax increase. The millage rate was set at 4.627 mills through a 2-1 vote. According to The Reporter, the decision was criticized by some residents and Commissioner Joe Gale, the lone dissenter. The increase...
