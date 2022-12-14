ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Sandler to perform in Austin, 2 other Texas cities in 2023

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – American actor and comedian Adam Sandler is making his way to Austin and two other Texas cities in February 2023.

Sandler is set to perform live at the Moody Center Feb. 14, 2023, with a surprise guest, according to a Moody Center announcement made Wednesday.

The event page said the venue presale is set for Thursday from noon until 10 p.m., and tickets are on sale starting Friday at noon.

The comedian will be in Houston for another show Feb. 13 at the Houston Toyota Center and in Dallas Feb. 15 at the Dallas American Airlines Center .

Adam Sandler to receive next Mark Twain Prize

On Tuesday, it was announced Adam Sandler would be the 24 th winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The award will be presented during a March 19 gala at the Kennedy Center.

