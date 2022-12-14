Gold jewelry uncovered in Egypt could reveal more about life 3,000 years ago. See photos

Archaeologists say a recent discovery could provide new insight into life in Egypt 3,000 years ago.

An Egyptian-English mission from the University of Cambridge uncovered three gold rings and a hollow gold bead necklace from a burial site, according to a Dec. 13 news release from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The jewelry was found at Tel el-Amarna , an extensive archaeological site about 230 miles south of Cairo.

One of three rings unearthed by archaeologists in Egypt. Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Among the unearthed rings, two were engraved with pictures and heiroglyphics, the ministry said. The first ring showed a picture of the ancient Egyptian deity known as the god of fun. The second ring was decorated with symbols.

Two of the rings were decorated in hieroglyphics. Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

One of the rings depicts “Bas,” the ancient Egyptian god of fun. Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

The burial also contained a necklace composed of hollow gold beads, the ministry said.

A gold hollow-bead necklace was among the antiquities found. Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Tel el-Amarna is considered a critical archaeological site in Egypt as it was the capital during King Akhenaten’s rule, about 3,000 years ago, according to the ministry. Experts are hopeful that the site can grant them a better idea of life in ancient Egypt, especially social and economic situations, food quality and common diseases

Archaeologists have been conducting excavations of the Tel el-Amarna region since the 1980s, experts said. Since 2010, excavations of the Northern General Cemetery, where the jewelry was found, has been ongoing.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release and Facebook post from The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

