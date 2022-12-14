Read full article on original website
Idahoans IRATE After Discovering [Redacted] Is Illegal In Idaho
Have you heard that it's illegal in Idaho to have a public display of affection lasting over 18 minutes?. If you heard that, it's not true. Fake news. Made up. Clickbait. Etc. However, there is one similar law in Idaho that most Idahoans aren't even aware of. That law? Title 16-6603.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without A Front Plate In Idaho?
This is one of those thoughts that provokes a debate at the table leading someone to call out: "GOOGLE IT!" We're asking today if it's illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho and the answer is yes. It is in fact illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho as well as the rear. Idaho is one of thirty states to require drivers to have plates on both the front and back.
Do You Know What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town is?
Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First let's take a look at some...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
'Spirit of Idaho Women': New Idaho Capitol sculpture honors women's suffrage, leadership
BOISE — Women in Idaho were granted the right to vote 24 years before women in the U.S. were granted that same right under the 19th Amendment. But it was not without struggle. The idea was first floated in 1871 by Democratic House Member Joseph Williams Morgan, but died without enough support, said Idaho First Lady, Teresa Little. By 1894, women such as Abigail Scott Dunaway had advocated for women to have the vote, and Idaho’s Legislature passed a constitutional amendment for review during the...
One of the Best Mountain Towns in America is Right Here in Idaho
When it comes to mountains and awesome small towns in the mountains... we sure know what we’re doing here in Idaho — but which one of our small towns is now ranking on a new national list of the best mountain towns in America?. There’s a recent article...
kmvt
Idaho health officials are concerned about illnesses spreading during the holidays
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Healthcare systems across the state are once again struggling to provide care to overwhelming numbers of patients, as respiratory illnesses are widespread across Idaho. As the holiday season approaches, leaders in Idaho’s hospital system are pleading with the public to take the time to...
Post Register
Governor Little opens trade opportunities for Idaho businesses
Boise, ID — Governor Little returned this past weekend from a nine-day trade mission to Taiwan and Singapore. Taiwan is Idaho's second largest export destination. In 2021, companies there bought more than $470 million in Idaho products. Singapore is Idaho's fourth- largest export market overall, accounting for more than $217 million in exports.
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
thededicatedhouse.com
What Is the Best Time to Buy a House in Idaho?
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Idaho is a growing economy with a rapidly expanding housing market. It can be challenging to time the market when you are looking to buy a home. However, there are many options available during the spring buying season in the state. There are also deals available in winter.
The Ultimate Idaho Experience - 2023 Fire Lookout Rentals Open Soon
2023 fire lookout reservations open soon - Don's miss out!. On December 26th many of these lookouts will become available for 2023 reservations. They fill up quick so now is the time to start planning your lookout vacation.
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
Idaho ‘starting to have those discussions’ about crisis standards for children
Influenza arrived in the household of Dr. Kenny Bramwell this month. The flu symptoms were still lingering in his family on Wednesday morning, when he talked with the Idaho Capital Sun in a video call about what this year’s unusual virus season has done to Idaho’s health care system. Flu season seems to have returned […] The post Idaho ‘starting to have those discussions’ about crisis standards for children appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Man Wins 'Survivor' Season 43, Pledges to Donate Entire $1 Million Prize to Veterans in Need
MERIDIAN, ID - A 52-year-old Idaho man has been crowned the winner of 'Survivor' Season 43 after not having a single vote cast against him all season. Mike "Gabler" Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID, took home the $1 million prize on a nearly unanimous vote in the show's season finale that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
KTVB
Oregon's Measure 114 delayed
The preliminary injunction halts enforcement of the ban until a full trial is held. The same judge also temporarily halted Measure 114's gun purchase permit rule.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Innovative Educator - Student Trailer Contest
Sponsored by CapEd Credit Union. Matt Johnson with CapEd tells us all about the Student Trailer Contest.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
KTVB
Idaho man wins 'Survivor', pledges winnings to Veterans in Need
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Season 43 of the hit TV show "Survivor" wrapped up on Wednesday night and the Sole Survivor is an Idaho resident. 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives in Meridian, which is in southern Idaho. He works in an operating room at Edwards Lifesciences as a heart valve expert, a career he has had for nearly 20 years.
