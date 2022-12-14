ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Is It Illegal To Drive Without A Front Plate In Idaho?

This is one of those thoughts that provokes a debate at the table leading someone to call out: "GOOGLE IT!" We're asking today if it's illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho and the answer is yes. It is in fact illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho as well as the rear. Idaho is one of thirty states to require drivers to have plates on both the front and back.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison

First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
KUNA, ID
Idaho State Journal

'Spirit of Idaho Women': New Idaho Capitol sculpture honors women's suffrage, leadership

BOISE — Women in Idaho were granted the right to vote 24 years before women in the U.S. were granted that same right under the 19th Amendment. But it was not without struggle. The idea was first floated in 1871 by Democratic House Member Joseph Williams Morgan, but died without enough support, said Idaho First Lady, Teresa Little. By 1894, women such as Abigail Scott Dunaway had advocated for women to have the vote, and Idaho’s Legislature passed a constitutional amendment for review during the...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Governor Little opens trade opportunities for Idaho businesses

Boise, ID — Governor Little returned this past weekend from a nine-day trade mission to Taiwan and Singapore. Taiwan is Idaho's second largest export destination. In 2021, companies there bought more than $470 million in Idaho products. Singapore is Idaho's fourth- largest export market overall, accounting for more than $217 million in exports.
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
thededicatedhouse.com

What Is the Best Time to Buy a House in Idaho?

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Idaho is a growing economy with a rapidly expanding housing market. It can be challenging to time the market when you are looking to buy a home. However, there are many options available during the spring buying season in the state. There are also deals available in winter.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money

*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho ‘starting to have those discussions’ about crisis standards for children

Influenza arrived in the household of Dr. Kenny Bramwell this month. The flu symptoms were still lingering in his family on Wednesday morning, when he talked with the Idaho Capital Sun in a video call about what this year’s unusual virus season has done to Idaho’s health care system. Flu season seems to have returned […] The post Idaho ‘starting to have those discussions’ about crisis standards for children appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Oregon's Measure 114 delayed

The preliminary injunction halts enforcement of the ban until a full trial is held. The same judge also temporarily halted Measure 114's gun purchase permit rule.
OREGON STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho

Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho

Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho man wins 'Survivor', pledges winnings to Veterans in Need

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Season 43 of the hit TV show "Survivor" wrapped up on Wednesday night and the Sole Survivor is an Idaho resident. 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives in Meridian, which is in southern Idaho. He works in an operating room at Edwards Lifesciences as a heart valve expert, a career he has had for nearly 20 years.
MERIDIAN, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy