On this special holiday tour of the Greenwich Historical Society’s Bush-Holley House, adults and children alike will enjoy a festive walk through early twentieth century Christmas and holiday traditions enjoyed by the Holley family in the era of the Cos Cob Art Colony, and learn about early American wintertime and holiday celebrations as observed in the era of the New Nation, among the Bush family and their Greenwich neighbors.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO