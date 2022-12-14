ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Final Holiday Tours of the Historic Bush-Holley House, Saturday, Dec 17

On this special holiday tour of the Greenwich Historical Society’s Bush-Holley House, adults and children alike will enjoy a festive walk through early twentieth century Christmas and holiday traditions enjoyed by the Holley family in the era of the Cos Cob Art Colony, and learn about early American wintertime and holiday celebrations as observed in the era of the New Nation, among the Bush family and their Greenwich neighbors.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Stamford Resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year

Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

MacGillivray: Backbiting has no place in the new Greenwich Republican leadership

Submitted by Beth MacGillivray, Chair, Greenwich Republican Town Committee. In response to Ed Dadakis’ letter in Greenwich Sentinel dated 12/9/2022 on Fellow Republicans:. Ed Dadakis’ public attack letter follows closely the style and theme of Dan Quigley’s public attacks on fellow Greenwich Republicans. I firmly remind these self-styled local “Republican” provocateurs of Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of thy fellow Republican.”
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Woman Charged after Physical Altercation

On Monday around 10:00am Greenwich Police responded to a mid country residence on a report of a physical altercation between a man and a woman, in which the woman was out of control and throwing items around the residence. Greenwich Police investigation revealed that the woman, Ekaterina V Oberbeck, 47,...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Old Greenwich Man Charged in Road Rage Incident

On December 2 Greenwich Police responded to the area of Sound Beach Ave at Laddins Rod Rd on a report of a road rage incident. Investigation of the incident determined Mark D Hall, 52, of Old Greenwich, was a mutual participant in a loud, public verbal argument where threats were made that were witnessed by the public.
GREENWICH, CT

