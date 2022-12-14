Read full article on original website
GTA Online: How To Get The Service Carbine
In the massively successful "Grand Theft Auto Online," you will have tons of powerful weaponry to arm yourself with en route to becoming one of Los Santos' most feared crime lords. A newer weapon, the Service Carbine, might be one of the better options in the game. Based off of the real-life M16, the Service Carbine is a very effective weapon with a decent rate of fire and good stopping power. According to data compiled by YouTuber GhillieMaster, the Service Carbine is among the better assault rifles in the game when it comes to the damage it deals. If you're aiming for the body, the Service Carbine is capable of taking down enemies with 10 shots, rivaled only by the Military Rifle and the Assault Rifle Mk 2, which can both dispatch enemies with nine shots each.
How Diablo 4's Evade Mechanic Differs From Diablo 3's Dodge Roll
"Diablo" is one of the longest-running action-RPG franchises around, but completely new games in the franchise come out very often. It's been over a decade since "Diablo 3" released and fans are still waiting on the sequel — though they have received a mobile game, a remake of the second game, and an expansion in the interim. That's plenty of time for some mechanics to make some much-needed changes between games.
Everything Added In GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update
"Grand Theft Auto 5" might be going on a decade old, but it still reigns as one of the most popular "GTA" games ever thanks to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The team at Rockstar Games has continued to support "Grand Theft Auto Online" over the years with regular content updates that keep it fresh — and these updates go way beyond simple hotfixes and patches. Since 2013 several big expansions like "Los Santos Tuners" have added tons of core content to "Grand Theft Auto Online," like heists, businesses, and the casino. Earlier in 2022, fans got the "Criminal Enterprises" DLC and lots of smaller DLCs like the "Judgement Day" Halloween update.
We Could Be Waiting A While For The Steam Deck 2
When Valve first announced the Steam Deck, its portable device that promised to bring PC gaming to handheld, many were understandably skeptical. But, once the Steam Deck got into the hands of gamers, it was praised for its power, portability, and form. Gamers also enjoyed the flexibility of the device and the plethora of cool features that made it stand apart from its competitors. Despite this, some gamers still had a few nitpicky complaints about the device.
How To Play Forspoken Right Now
"Forspoken," the upcoming RPG from Square Enix, has plenty of gamers excited for the heart-pounding action and impressive world shown in trailers and gameplay. The game centers around Frey, a woman from New York City that gets transported to the world of Athia, where magical and terrifying creatures exist. Whether you get the eDigital Deluxe Edition or the plain jane version of the game, the game's release date is January 24, 2023. However, there's a way that some players are accessing the game earlier.
Demeo Battles - What We Know So Far
Developer Resolution Games has churned out several VR games since opening its doors, including "Demeo," a virtual reality version of a tabletop RPG. Designed as a way for players to recreate the experience of getting together around a table to dungeon crawl with dice and miniatures, "Demeo" has received good reviews and a "Very Positive" reception from gamers on Steam.
The Lords Of The Fallen - What We Know So Far
Fans of the 2014 Soulslike "Lords of the Fallen" finally got a glimpse of the game's long-awaited sequel at Gamescom 2022 ... or rather, as it turned out, its full-on reboot that takes place thousands of years after the original. According to the official website, "The Lords of the Fallen" is another Soulslike action RPG with an "interconnected world more than five times larger than" that of its predecessor. Throughout the game, players takes on the role of a "Dark Crusader" and navigate a dual setting split between realms themed around life and death as they seek to challenge the newly resurrected demon god Adyr.
The Witcher 3 Players Get The Roach Update They've Always Wanted
Years after its release, fans are still finding reasons to play "The Witcher 3" again, and it remains developer CD Projekt RED's biggest hit. Now, the game is getting even bigger and better, thanks to the new, free next-gen update. The update, available for PC and next-gen console players who bought an original version of the game, is more than just a graphics upgrade. The patch notes reveal it also introduces improvements, bug fixes, and even new content to the game. As it turns out, CDPR also slipped something else into the update, discovered shortly after launch. This addition adds a new way to interact with Geralt's horse, Roach, and whether they knew it or not, it's the update fans have always wanted.
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
The Best Akimbo Pistols Loadout In Warzone 2.0
There's plenty to see and shoot in "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0." Players can acquire Black Site Keys for a chance to unlock big rewards or even venture through the new DMZ mode. Whatever game mode or objective players set out for, having one's personal loadout can make the going a lot easier, and some players may want that loadout to feature two handguns instead of one.
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - What We Know So Far
Developer Motion Twin takes "Dead Cells" back to its roots with a DLC based in Dracula's Castle. It's no secret that Konami's "Castlevania" was one of the inspirations for the "RougeVania," so it's fitting that the latest DLC brings popular "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" characters into the "Dead Cells" world. The Beheaded allies with Richter Belmont and Alucard against Count Dracula in the new content. According to its Steam page, the expansion features a new storyline, 14 new weapons, 20 outfits, and new enemies, including three new bosses. It also includes a library of songs from the "Castlevania" series and 12 remixed tracks coming to the game in the package.
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Notice In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer
A new game from Hideo Kojima is always a cause for excitement, but the fact that his team has created a sequel to his 2019 hit "Death Stranding" has some fans particularly excited. The original game told one of the most atmospheric and deeply moving stories in video game history, even if it can be quite hard to follow at times.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition - What's Included?
At the very least, fans should be aware of the pre-order bonuses. Each pre-order comes with an Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack, which includes his robe, lightsaber hilt, and blaster. All you have to do is pre-order any edition from Standard to Collector's before "Survivor" releases on March 17, 2023.
Every Weapon You Can Get In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
The latest chapter in the "Fortnite" arc is set to begin soon. Much like previous evolutions, this new one will be packed to the brim with new goodies for players to enjoy, including new weapons. "Chapter 3 – Season 4" of "Fortnite" has officially come to a close, and in...
Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition: What's Included?
The beloved 2D fighting series "Street Fighter" is back with its sixth installment. And much has changed with the series since the original game hit arcades in 1987. For example, "Street Fighter 6" brings more depth to its staple fighting gameplay with its Drive system, allowing players to unleash devastating moves after filling up their gauge. There are also new ways to play with multiple control types that can help those new to the series jump in and easily play.
Fans Are Going Wild With Death Stranding 2 Story Theories
After years of waiting, gamers finally got a glimpse of "Death Stranding 2" during the 2022 Games Awards. For some time, rumors were floating around that a sequel to 2019's "Death Stranding" was in development, but now gamers have confirmation. But as to what the story of "Death Stranding 2" will be, nobody knows.
Fans Split Over High On Life's Dig At Video Game Critics
Some of the most commonly criticized parts of "High on Life" dialogue comes from its meta-comedy, jokes that break the fourth wall and reference itself as a video game, like when players stab Gene. One line in particular has been drawing a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. After the player comes across yet another pipe during a repetitive sequence, Roiland's character Kenny shoulds out the "lazy game development" and calls on prominent gaming news outlets Kotaku, Polygon, and IGN to "knock us down a couple points."
Why Elden Ring Could Dominate The Gaming World Again In 2023
"Elden Ring" quickly became one of FromSoftware's most successful titles after launching in February 2022, and over its nearly year-long lifetime it's proven to have staying power. After months of being one of the highest rated game on Metacritic and setting new sales records for FromSoftware, "Elden Ring" was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards — but winning the award doesn't mean development will stop. "Elden Ring" is a rare example of a game that delivered on the hype.
How To Find And Use Bottle Caps In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" changed the game in some ways. The overworld and raids have made it easier than ever to find the Pokémon a player wants, and tailoring Pokémon to meet specific team needs is also pretty easy to do. While there are overpowered Pokémon and strongest/weakest Pokémon, many of the creatures can be used competitively regardless of the meta. In part, items help players craft these "perfect" Pokémon.
