kicks96news.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
WDAM-TV
Heavy rainfall brought flooding issues to Hattiesburg during Wednesday storms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The formula is fairly simple: Areas that saw excessive rainfall in a short amount of time Wednesday were impacted by flooded roadways. Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer, said that it’s very easy for panic to set in if you find yourself on a flooded road.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Forrest County assesses damage in Macedonia
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Storm damage has been assessed all day across the Pine Belt. trying to determine whether it was an alleged tornado that caused damage to trees, blocked roadways and even caused damage to some homes in northeastern Forrest County. Forrest County Emergency Management Agency Director Glen...
WDAM-TV
Wednesday’s storms caused water damage in some areas
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It didn’t take Patricia Bounds long to figure out what the heck was going on in her apartment Wednesday. “Basically, I had walked into my bathroom, or in my bedroom rather, and I had actually only been in there like 20 minutes before, and everything was fine,” Bounds said. “But I walked back in there afterwards to get something, and I noticed the carpet coming out of my bathroom was soaking wet.
WDAM-TV
PHOTOS: Hattiesburg Zoo train rides on hold due to damage from storm flooding
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flooding that took place in Hattiesburg during Wednesday’s storms has damaged a portion of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s train tracks, causing the train not to be used at this time. According to the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, the train track washout was discovered Thursday morning during...
WDAM-TV
Possible tornado leaves damages across parts of Ovett community
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of downed powerlines and trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in Jones County. The Jones County Emergency Management Agency reported that most of the damage is in the areas along MS Route 15 and Ed Crowder Road. They have also received reports from local volunteer fire departments of damage along Monarch Road.
WDAM-TV
Car collides with Forrest County bus
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No children were injured Friday afternoon when a bus with the Forrest County School District was hit from behind by another vehicle. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a two-vehicle collision between a school bus and a car around the 200 block of Monroe Road.
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Flooding in Midtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of flooding in Hattiesburg proved accurate, as WDAM 7′s Charles Herrington discovered. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Macedonia community sees weather damage Wednesday
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In terms of damage, we’ve heard reports out of Macedonia in northeastern Forrest County. Our Marissa McCardell is there now with a scope of the damage. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Four cats die in Jones County house fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four pet cats died in a house fire in the Johnson community of Jones County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the house fire at 692 Ira G. Odom Road just before 9:00 a.m. At the scene, crews found a home […]
WLBT
Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
prentissheadlight.com
Closures announced in the county ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather
Due to the threat of all-day inclement weather Wednesday, Prentiss Christian will be closed and there will be no after care. Jefferson Davis County Schools will move to virtual learning tomorrow. Students are to follow instructional schedule. Prentiss and Bassfield Public Libraries will also be closed Wednesday. Jefferson Davis County...
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
WDAM-TV
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
WDAM-TV
1-vehicle accident near Ovett blocks MS 15 for nearly a hour
OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle accident blocked MIssissippi 15 north in Jones County for nearly an hour Wednesday morning. Shortly after 8:30 am, Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Mississippi 15 south in the Landrum community, just north of Ovett. Upon arrival, firefighters...
Lamar County deputy shot in back, suspect arrested
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was allegedly shot by an auto burglary suspect on Friday, December 16. Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were searching for an auto burglary suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. when the […]
WDAM-TV
Missing man reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person. Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning...
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
