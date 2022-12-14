FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It didn’t take Patricia Bounds long to figure out what the heck was going on in her apartment Wednesday. “Basically, I had walked into my bathroom, or in my bedroom rather, and I had actually only been in there like 20 minutes before, and everything was fine,” Bounds said. “But I walked back in there afterwards to get something, and I noticed the carpet coming out of my bathroom was soaking wet.

FORREST COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO