ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson's Concussion a 'Cruel Twist' per NFL.com

By Dylan Von Arx
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQtEX_0jidcJ0e00

The Denver Broncos tread water in NFL.com's Week 15 power rankings.

Despite losing to the Kansas City Chiefs , the Denver Broncos had their most competitive and inspiring game of the season. There are no moral victories, but Broncos Country finally witnessed a team worth rooting for in a season filled with desperation and despair.

NFL.com's Week 15 power rankings don’t have Denver moving an inch, but Dan Hanzus’ analysis reveals how he and many Broncos fans felt about Sunday’s outcome. Let us dive in.

Denver Broncos Rank: 30

“Russell Wilson was down on the turf at Mile High, his day suddenly over, in what had been his most productive performance of the season. It was a cruel twist for the embattled quarterback, who exited after sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter at the opponent’s 1-yard line with a dramatic comeback win within reach. “He was stepping up and making plays and putting his body on the line, man,” backup QB Brett Rypien said after the 34-28 loss to the division-leading Chiefs. “We can say all we want, but we were 3-9, and they (were) 9-3, and the guy is battling his ass off to try to win the game. That, to me, is someone I want to follow.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fans and analysts alike have criticized Wilson for his lackluster play throughout this disappointing season. One thing they cannot question after Sunday is his heart and commitment to not only his teammates but to all of Broncos Country.

No, Wilson hadn’t played to the standard that was expected when he was acquired back in March, but after running and diving to make a play in the red zone, he proved his 'cringe-worthy' and 'robotic' mannerisms weren’t all smoke and mirrors.

Last season, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was crucified by Broncos fans for not putting his body on the line for the team on a controversial fumble recovery he opted not to attempt tackling. Well, Wilson sure didn’t make a business decision. It was indeed a "cruel twist" of fate after playing his best game as a Bronco to fall victim to a concussion stopping him from, at the very least, giving everything he had.

Rypien’s remarks perfectly encapsulate what Wilson is as a leader. A team sitting at 3-9 has no business trying to battle back against a perennial Super Bowl favorite that had decimated Denver for 13 games in a row (now 14). Wilson may not be in his prime, but he hasn’t lost the will and love for his team.

The Broncos made Patrick Mahomes look mortal after they intercepted him three times. While not an all-star, Broncos linebacker Josey Jewel showed that he is a valuable piece on the defense after picking off Mahomes twice.

Patrick Surtain II joined in on the turnover party, diving for an improbable interception. The Broncos defense didn’t play at the level we’re used to despite the three turnovers.

Mahomes conjures literal magic on the field, chucking the ball up to his receivers without looking and trotting out of bounds. There’s no defensive scheme to confound that football sorcery.

With Wilson’s injury, it is uncertain who will start for Denver this coming Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals . However, with Kyler Murray suffering an ACL tear, the Cardinals will start Colt McCoy in his place, which is a significant downgrade.

If the Broncos can find the heart and passion they played with against the Chiefs, they should have no problem getting back into the win column.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE !

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay fighting over claims to 1 head coach

Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees. Late in the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Amazon announcers (it’s still so weird to type that) Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were singing Shanahan’s praises. They were talking up the 49ers head coach, sharing how Pete Carroll called Shanahan a “savant.”
WASHINGTON, CA
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy