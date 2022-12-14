Russell Wilson's Concussion a 'Cruel Twist' per NFL.com

The Denver Broncos tread water in NFL.com's Week 15 power rankings.

Despite losing to the Kansas City Chiefs , the Denver Broncos had their most competitive and inspiring game of the season. There are no moral victories, but Broncos Country finally witnessed a team worth rooting for in a season filled with desperation and despair.

NFL.com's Week 15 power rankings don’t have Denver moving an inch, but Dan Hanzus’ analysis reveals how he and many Broncos fans felt about Sunday’s outcome. Let us dive in.

Denver Broncos Rank: 30

“Russell Wilson was down on the turf at Mile High, his day suddenly over, in what had been his most productive performance of the season. It was a cruel twist for the embattled quarterback, who exited after sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter at the opponent’s 1-yard line with a dramatic comeback win within reach. “He was stepping up and making plays and putting his body on the line, man,” backup QB Brett Rypien said after the 34-28 loss to the division-leading Chiefs. “We can say all we want, but we were 3-9, and they (were) 9-3, and the guy is battling his ass off to try to win the game. That, to me, is someone I want to follow.”

Fans and analysts alike have criticized Wilson for his lackluster play throughout this disappointing season. One thing they cannot question after Sunday is his heart and commitment to not only his teammates but to all of Broncos Country.

No, Wilson hadn’t played to the standard that was expected when he was acquired back in March, but after running and diving to make a play in the red zone, he proved his 'cringe-worthy' and 'robotic' mannerisms weren’t all smoke and mirrors.

Last season, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was crucified by Broncos fans for not putting his body on the line for the team on a controversial fumble recovery he opted not to attempt tackling. Well, Wilson sure didn’t make a business decision. It was indeed a "cruel twist" of fate after playing his best game as a Bronco to fall victim to a concussion stopping him from, at the very least, giving everything he had.

Rypien’s remarks perfectly encapsulate what Wilson is as a leader. A team sitting at 3-9 has no business trying to battle back against a perennial Super Bowl favorite that had decimated Denver for 13 games in a row (now 14). Wilson may not be in his prime, but he hasn’t lost the will and love for his team.

The Broncos made Patrick Mahomes look mortal after they intercepted him three times. While not an all-star, Broncos linebacker Josey Jewel showed that he is a valuable piece on the defense after picking off Mahomes twice.

Patrick Surtain II joined in on the turnover party, diving for an improbable interception. The Broncos defense didn’t play at the level we’re used to despite the three turnovers.

Mahomes conjures literal magic on the field, chucking the ball up to his receivers without looking and trotting out of bounds. There’s no defensive scheme to confound that football sorcery.

With Wilson’s injury, it is uncertain who will start for Denver this coming Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals . However, with Kyler Murray suffering an ACL tear, the Cardinals will start Colt McCoy in his place, which is a significant downgrade.

If the Broncos can find the heart and passion they played with against the Chiefs, they should have no problem getting back into the win column.

