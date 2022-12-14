Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
More than 7,000 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in Chicago this year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Theresa McKinney has a lot of loved ones who depend on her, and her ability to help them has been impacted after her Kia Forte was stolen in October. Her husband's leg was amputated, and he had to put off physical therapy after the car was stolen. McKinney said the theft also impacted her ability to assist her mother who's suffering from Alzheimer's. "A lot of people depend on me with this car. It was not just a car for pleasure. I do business there. I helped people with my car," McKinney said. "It's been a nightmare."McKinney's car was...
Comments / 0