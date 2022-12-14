Read full article on original website
A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permissionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia homeowners to receive one-time property tax rebates in February 2023Amarie M.Richmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Suspect in fatal roommate Virginia stabbing had been arrested before
Detectives in Chesterfield are continuing to investigate after they say a man stabbed his roommate to death inside her home.
Call for help leads police to man wanted for murder in Glen Allen
A man wanted on murder and a slew of other charges was arrested after a nearly four-hour standoff at a Glen Allen apartment complex Saturday, according to authorities.
Virginia Mother Missing Since 2001 Allegedly Killed By Husband Who's Reportedly Been Linked To Four Murders
Annie Doris Horne was 37 when she disappeared from her Richmond residence more than 21 years ago. Her husband, the late Thomas Horne, told reporters that on the night before Annie's disappearance, she woke him up "gasping for air." Police believe a missing Virginia woman was killed by her husband,...
NBC12
Hanover family looking for answers after baby Jesus stolen from display
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - People driving down Atlee Station Road in Hanover County may notice a sign one neighbor posted after part of their holiday display was stolen earlier this month. Robert Cooper, who has been putting up a nativity display for the last seven years, created the “Please Return...
Police find 45-year-old woman dead, suspect charged with stabbing in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing homicide that occurred in North Richmond.
Louisa man charged with filming another man in a Sheetz bathroom
A Louisa man has been arrested on charges related to two incidents that occurred earlier this year, including one involving him allegedly filming another man in a gas station bathroom.
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody. Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that...
Victim identified, additional details released in deadly Henrico County house fire
Following the deaths of two adult residents in a fire in Henrico County, a joint investigation was launched by the Henrico County Police Division and the Henrico County Division of Fire.
Richmond mom traumatized after autistic son was locked out of elementary school, found wandering over a mile away
A Richmond mother is reeling after her autistic son was found wandering in the city after he was locked out of his elementary school.
Petersburg Police arrest suspect of October fatal shooting
The Petersburg Police Department has announced that they've made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in October.
Police: Customer shot Virginia Subway worker in the face with a pellet gun
A Subway worker was seriously injured after police said an exchange between customers and the employee led to shots being fired from an air-soft pellet gun.
Norfolk family says they lost two loved ones in deadly crash on I-64
Three generations of a family in Norfolk are grieving after they say a crash on I-64 in Williamsburg took the lives of two loved ones.
Chesterfield man charged in connection to deadly Ruffin Road shooting
A Chesterfield man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, police said Friday.
Henrico continues to investigate house fire that killed 2 adults
Henrico County Division of Fire identified one of the victims of an early morning house fire on Thursday morning.
First victim in Richmond deadly shooting identified
According to the Richmond Police Department, the victim in the shooting that took place on Dec. 9 has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, of Richmond.
Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to inmates at Chesterfield jail
A woman pled guilty earlier this month for attempting to provide marijuana to inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail.
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
Police looking for suspects in attempted car theft, abduction of 4-year-old on VCU campus
Richmond police are looking for two suspects who reportedly attempted to steal a car with a young child inside on the VCU campus.
Sources: Richmond Sheriff polygraphs deputies to learn who's sharing info
After Richmond officials put a spotlight on safety concerns at the Richmond City Jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving's office polygraph tested at least two deputies, multiple sources told CBS 6.
VCU Police release video of robbery suspect
The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department has released security camera footage of someone who they say is the suspect of a robbery that took place in front of one of the school's residence halls.
