KXLY

~10 Percent of Deaths Among Ever-Employed Linked to COPD in 2020

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — About 10 percent of deaths among ever-employed persons aged 15 years and older were associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020, according to research published in the Dec. 9 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
MedicalXpress

Half of U.S. adults not concerned about the flu

More than half of U.S. adults say they are not very or not at all concerned about the upcoming flu season, according to the results of a survey released Nov. 29 by the American Heart Association. The online survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American...
AboutLawsuits.com

Workers in Mining and Food-Service Industries Face Higher Risks of COPD, CDC Warns

Roughly 10% of American workers died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020 because they were exposed to potentially toxic substances at the workplace, according to the findings of a new study. According to findings published this week in the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Morbidity...

