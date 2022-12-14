ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

hubcityradio.com

SD DOT working on cleanup after snowstorm

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The entire state of South Dakota was pounded by a massive winter storm dropping excessive amounts of snow across the state and making travel nearly impossible. Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, has had crews working around the clock to keep the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
WATERTOWN, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse

What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings.  One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Digging Out: Send us your weather photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
FORT PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised for most of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
RAPID CITY, SD
agupdate.com

Self-made South Dakotans

In my previous column, I made mention of the fact that once again, at this year’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation banquet, the prime rib was donated by the Eldon Roth family. What I neglected to mention was the fact that Eldon was in attendance and we had a chance to visit for a spell – first time in several years. Lots of catching up, as the saying goes.
NEBRASKA STATE
kingsburyjournal.com

1997: State looking to develop largest rec area in S.D.

25 YEARS AGO December 11, 1997 The state has gotten options on two parcels of land near Lake Thompson and Lake Henry to develop what will become the largest public recreation area in South Dakota. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
hubcityradio.com

Recap of winter storm in the Black Hills region

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – After a brutal morning, some hope for better weather descended upon the area, as Winter Storm Diaz began its slow trek eastward – and away from western South Dakota. The storm that started Tuesday night evolved into a multi-day blizzard that has buried some areas...
STURGIS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

3rd letter reveals ongoing staffing & safety concerns at State Penn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new anonymous letter sent to Gov. Kristi Noem and Dakota News Now highlights a long list of issues stemming from ongoing staffing shortages within the South Dakota Department of Corrections. The open letter was emailed Tuesday night and lists Gov. Noem, incoming...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sayler & White River advance to LNI Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days after becoming the 44th player in South Dakota history to reach the 2,000 career point mark, Joe Sayler and his White River Tigers advanced to the championship of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Friday night with a 52-43 victory over Lakota Tech.
WHITE RIVER, SD

