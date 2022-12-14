Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
SD DOT working on cleanup after snowstorm
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The entire state of South Dakota was pounded by a massive winter storm dropping excessive amounts of snow across the state and making travel nearly impossible. Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, has had crews working around the clock to keep the...
KEVN
Drivers Still Stranded in South Dakota
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
kotatv.com
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
Travel is virtually impossible on any major roadway throughout central South Dakota due to a major winter storm making its way through the region. Officials are urging people to stay home and avoid travel, or risk getting stuck potentially for days.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
Driver stranded for days rescued during South Dakota winter storm
Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.
drgnews.com
Governor Noem urging people to stay home as snow continues to come down
A winter storm is causing event cancellations, weather advisories and road closures again today (Dec. 14, 2022) across South Dakota. Governor Kristi Noem is asking people to stay home and continue to be patient. She says her team is monitoring conditions and will open and close roads accordingly. While many...
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
kotatv.com
South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
agupdate.com
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
hubcityradio.com
Recap of winter storm in the Black Hills region
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – After a brutal morning, some hope for better weather descended upon the area, as Winter Storm Diaz began its slow trek eastward – and away from western South Dakota. The storm that started Tuesday night evolved into a multi-day blizzard that has buried some areas...
dakotanewsnow.com
