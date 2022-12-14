The team behind TrueUSD (TUSD) has launched its Chinese yuan-backed stablecoin, which it revealed will run on top of the TRON (TRX) blockchain as an TRC-20 token. The stablecoin issuer said in a brief blog post Friday that the new token, known as TCNH, is collateralized with yuan stored offshore at a 1:1 ratio. Created to satisfy renminbi-biased crypto enthusiasts, TCNH can provide protection during periods of extreme volatility in the market while improving the risk and return metrics of crypto-investment portfolios.

