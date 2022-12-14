Read full article on original website
ITI Capital exits retail business following takeover of SVS
ITI Capital Limited has released its annual report and year-end financial statements for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2021. The latest results on UK Companies House showed a notable drop in turnover in conjunction with a higher financial loss for the reported fiscal period. For 2021, ITI Capital posted...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Windsor Brokers taps Mina Samir to head MENA business development
FX and CFDs brokerage Windsor Brokers has appointed Mina Samir to lead the firm’s business development across the Middle East and Africa region. In his new role, he will be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities, as well as expanding the company’s presence in the MENA region.
VT Markets reports explosive growth in 2022 driven by product diversification
“We’re proud of how far we’ve come as a brokerage, and of all the outstanding results we’ve achieved this year. Our customer-centric approach is testament to how much we recognise and value our clients who have unreservedly been an integral part of our long-term success.”. VT Markets...
TradingView enables direct access to trade Binance Futures
Binance Futures is now integrated with professional charting and trading platform, TradingView, enabling users to perform technical and fundamental analysis, as well as trade through charts without leaving the site. The world’s largest crypto exchange announced the integration in a blog post on Thursday, highlighting that it allows users manage...
TRON blockchain welcomes TrueUSD’s yuan-pegged stablecoin
The team behind TrueUSD (TUSD) has launched its Chinese yuan-backed stablecoin, which it revealed will run on top of the TRON (TRX) blockchain as an TRC-20 token. The stablecoin issuer said in a brief blog post Friday that the new token, known as TCNH, is collateralized with yuan stored offshore at a 1:1 ratio. Created to satisfy renminbi-biased crypto enthusiasts, TCNH can provide protection during periods of extreme volatility in the market while improving the risk and return metrics of crypto-investment portfolios.
BVNK interview at FMLS 2022: Chris Harmse talks regulated crypto payments
The 10th anniversary edition of Finance Magnates London Summit has taken place between 21 – 23 November 2022 at the Old Billingsgate, London. The conference accommodated a varying array of industry panels, workshops and fireside chats led by pioneers of the financial services, crypto, payments and fintech industries. Among...
HKEX adds Crypto ETFs tracking BTC and ETH futures contracts traded on CME
“We look forward to welcoming more themed ETFs and more digital asset products to our markets in the months ahead.”. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has further expanded its product ecosystem by providing Hong Kong and international investors with Asia’s first crypto asset ETFs: CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (Stock code: 3066) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (Stock code: 3068).
Netherlands hits KuCoin with regulatory warning
The Dutch Central Bank is warning investors that KuCoin – the fourth-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume – is operating in the Netherlands without being authorised to do so. The central bank also fired a warning shot across the bow of unlicensed platform selling cryptocurrency...
France to end soft licensing regime for crypto firms
The digital asset space continues to face pressure on multiple fronts following the bankruptcy of exchange FTX. Once touted as Europe’s “crypto paradise”, France is now moving ahead with its plans to tighten regulation, supervision and oversight of cryptocurrency companies. A member of the Senate’s finance commission...
UK hedge fund manipulated FX market to trigger $20m payout
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today filed charges against UK-based hedge fund Glen Point Capital and its co-founder Neil Phillips for alleged foreign-exchange market manipulation. The regulator accuses Phillips, who is also chief investment officer at Glen Point, of manipulating the US dollar/ South African rand exchange rate...
CLS FX reports drop in monthly volumes as year-end lull weighs
Total daily traded volume submitted to CLS for settlement took yet another step back in November as the year-end lull hit market activity. The metrics showed a weak performance in the group’s FX business as the year got off to a calm end while no events were able to whip up a market frenzy.
