Howland planners want more people to fill out survey

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The best way to find out people’s opinions on something is to ask. That’s exactly what Howland is doing right now.

The township wants to update its plan for the future, so it put together a quick two-page list of questions so people could share their thoughts on various topics. Most of the survey focuses on housing needs and the commercial corridors and how people want to see them develop.

The survey response will help shape the future of the township.

“The more people that respond the more relevant a plan is for a community. Currently, we have about 250 responses, which is low. We’re trying to reach about 1,000 responses. The survey is only five minutes, so it’s really not a whole lot of time commitment,” said Howland Planning Director Kim Mascarella.

Find the survey at www.howlandtownship.org or a printed version is available at the administration building, 205 Niles Cortland Road NE, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.