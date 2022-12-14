Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
WIBW
Guilty pleas reached in 2021 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in a 2021 homicide. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Isaiah Krainbill entered guilty pleas Friday for second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. Krainbill was charged in the August 2021 death of James Epps. Topeka Police...
WIBW
$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping
TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
KCTV 5
Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance
Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison. Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving. Updated:...
KCTV 5
KCK Family calls for compassionate release of John Calvin
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving. Updated: 8 hours ago. A local business is rallying around an employee who nearly died after...
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
KCTV 5
Second person charged in relation to shooting at KCI that injured officer
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person was charged in relation to a shooting that injured two officers at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning. Kevin Bloom, 40, was charged in Platte County with third-degree assault as well as resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
KCTV 5
Back-to-back trials find Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juries in two separate, back-to-back trials have found a Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges after he damaged property, spat at officers, and hit an officer last fall. According to the district attorney, 34-year-old John Timothy Price was charged following incidents that took place in...
Police ID suspect shot, killed by suburban KC officer
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles south of Kansas City. The man was identified Friday as William Blakely, of Belton.
KCMO man sentenced for stealing gun, using it to kill victim he stole it from
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possessing a firearm that he stole and later using it to kill his victim.
KCTV 5
Man killed in Belton officer-involved shooting
Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KCTV 5
Maintaining his claims of innocence, Lamar Johnson tells his story in court
Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire departments. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kansas...
Man dead in overnight homicide at Independence apartment complex
A man is dead after an overnight homicide at an apartment complex in Independence.
KCTV 5
KC man sentenced for stealing, illegally possessing firearm used in killing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for possessing a firearm he stole from a victim that was used to kill the victim. Larry D. Bradley, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty...
KCTV 5
Charges filed in shooting that hurt 2 KCI officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers were taken to the hospital Friday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident near Kansas City International Airport, according to police. Sgt. Jake Becchina stated an officer was made aware of a suspicious vehicle in an airport economy parking lot near KCI...
KCTV 5
Community reacts to appointment of new Kansas City police chief
‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. A recovering opioid addict described to KCTV how easy it was to be hooked on fentanyl and the dangerous road it led him down. ‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire...
KCTV 5
‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire departments
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves is making history alongside Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake, as women lead both the city’s fire and police departments. After a closed-door meeting Thursday, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners named Graves as the KCPD’s police...
Manhattan woman sentenced after killing man in crash
A woman from Manhattan was sentenced Monday, Dec. 12, for killing a man in a car crash in February of this year.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Colleagues, past and present, honor Gary Amble
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Comments / 3