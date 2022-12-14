ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

WIBW

Guilty pleas reached in 2021 Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in a 2021 homicide. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Isaiah Krainbill entered guilty pleas Friday for second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. Krainbill was charged in the August 2021 death of James Epps. Topeka Police...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping

TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance

Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison. Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving. Updated:...
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

KCK Family calls for compassionate release of John Calvin

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving. Updated: 8 hours ago. A local business is rallying around an employee who nearly died after...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Second person charged in relation to shooting at KCI that injured officer

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person was charged in relation to a shooting that injured two officers at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning. Kevin Bloom, 40, was charged in Platte County with third-degree assault as well as resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Back-to-back trials find Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juries in two separate, back-to-back trials have found a Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges after he damaged property, spat at officers, and hit an officer last fall. According to the district attorney, 34-year-old John Timothy Price was charged following incidents that took place in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police ID suspect shot, killed by suburban KC officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles south of Kansas City. The man was identified Friday as William Blakely, of Belton.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in Belton officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Charges filed in shooting that hurt 2 KCI officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers were taken to the hospital Friday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident near Kansas City International Airport, according to police. Sgt. Jake Becchina stated an officer was made aware of a suspicious vehicle in an airport economy parking lot near KCI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Community reacts to appointment of new Kansas City police chief

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Colleagues, past and present, honor Gary Amble

BELTON, MO

