wcbi.com
Tupelo Police arrest former Cracker Barrel employee for alleged vandalism
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A former restaurant employee is arrested after allegedly returning back to work to wreck the place. Tupelo Police say officers arrived at Cracker barrel on Wednesday night on Cross Creek Drive on a disturbance call. Multiple windows were broken and an employee’s vehicle was vandalized. After...
wcbi.com
Lee County E-911 operator gets award for life-saving efforts during call
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 911 operator and a young mother were recognized by Lee County E-911 for their life-saving actions. It was back on November 11 that Nakkitas Scales called 911 when she discovered that her boyfriend was unresponsive. 911 operator Amber Moody answered the call, giving CPR...
wtva.com
State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
WLOX
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
wtva.com
Friends support family of Leesa Marie Gray with vigil
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening for Leesa Marie Gray at the same when the man who murdered her more than 20 years ago was being put to death. Some members of the Gray family were at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman where the state executed Thomas Loden Jr. at 6 p.m. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12.
wcbi.com
Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze. Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from...
wcbi.com
Chickasaw County deputies search for man cashing fake payroll check
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies are asking for help finding someone that has reportedly been passing bogus checks. Sheriff James Meyers said this man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka. The incident happened yesterday. Investigators said the unidentified suspect was driving...
wcbi.com
wcbi.com
Columbus mayor awards two people for doing positive community work
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus shines a light on two people making a difference in the community. Today, Mayor Keith Gaskins awarded Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders and Dr. Julie Cooley Parker with the Earnest Brown Good Change award. This award is granted to those in the city...
wcbi.com
Saltillo police chief retires after serving over 20 years in law enforcement
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo’s police chief is retiring after more than 20 years in law enforcement. Chief Dan McKinney began his career in Tupelo in the late 1990s, becoming a full-time officer in 2001. McKinney worked as a K-9 handler, a SWAT team member, and a member...
Commercial Dispatch
Murder suspect turns himself in to LCSO
A man accused of murder turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Bobby Childs, Jr., 21, is charged with fatally shooting a man Tuesday at a residence on Jess Lyons Road. Deputies responded to the scene about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins said, and when...
wtva.com
Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
wtva.com
Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
wcbi.com
Fatal Shooting in Lowndes County -Suspect Still Not Caught
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting. The gunfire happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of Highway 45 and Jess Lyons Road. The shooting happened just before 10 on Tuesday night. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the investigation is in the very early stages...
wcbi.com
Columbus police are looking for the driver of a hit and run incident
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In late November, Derrick Seals was hit by a vehicle and killed. The driver left the scene without calling for help or checking on Seals. Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have been searching for the person behind the wheel. Now they believe they may have identified the vehicle and they need your help to find it. Initially, investigators were looking for a dark car.
Mississippi sheriff: Deputies investigating driver impersonating cop, attempting to pull over drivers
North Mississippi officials are looking for an individual who is reportedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and attempting to pull over a driver with flashing lights. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a woman called 911 in Pontotoc County to report that driver in a white flashed their headlights and used blue lights to attempt to pull her over while she was driving on Highway 278 toward Oxford.
wcbi.com
Columbus mayor, city council held work session Thursday morning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor and city council in Columbus held a work session this morning. A couple of things on the agenda that were discussed were a noise ordinance and firework safety for the holidays, an issue with Sparklight customers, updates on garbage concerns, and the highly anticipated amphitheater.
wtva.com
Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
wtva.com
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
thelocalvoice.net
Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm
