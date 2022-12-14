ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Jury finds man who killed BCSO K-9 Chucky guilty on all charges

SAN ANTONIO – After six days of trial, a jury on Thursday found the man accused of killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 guilty. Matthew Mireles was facing one count of interfering with a police service animal, one count of evading arrest, and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: 2 people killed in East Side hit and run crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people, according to officials. The crash happened at 11:58 p.m. in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue. Police said a woman and a man, both believed to be 17 years old,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman ejected from vehicle following 2-car crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was ejected from her vehicle after a 2-car crash on the far West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Westwood Loop. According to police, a woman was in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Alamo Center staying busy with opioid epidemic

Drug overdose deaths are on the rise, according to the CDC. Over 107,000 people died in 2021 and over 80,000 of those deaths were attributed to opioids. This increase in drug use and overdoses is keeping local treatment facilities busy. “We do a morning class and an evening class and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure

BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
BOERNE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy