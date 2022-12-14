Read full article on original website
Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Jury finds man who killed BCSO K-9 Chucky guilty on all charges
SAN ANTONIO – After six days of trial, a jury on Thursday found the man accused of killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 guilty. Matthew Mireles was facing one count of interfering with a police service animal, one count of evading arrest, and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.
Man indicted for murder after strangling, choking another man to death, DA says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was indicted for murder after he strangled and choked another man to death, according to the Bexar County District Attorney. Eugenio Centeno was arrested Dec. 15 for the charge, stemming from an incident on Aug. 2, 2021, court records show. The indictment alleges Centeno...
Yet another Bexar County jail inmate dies in custody while held on low bond, criminal trespass charge
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate held at the Bexar County Jail for nearly half a year on a low level misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge died this month after suffering an apparent medical episode, BCSO officials conceded Friday. Derrick Ellison, 47, died in the emergency room at University Hospital on...
Woman shot in head while in vehicle with 5 other passengers on I-10, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with five other people, including two children, on I-10, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday on I-10 near Colorado Street. A vehicle carrying two children and...
Woman stabbed multiple times in altercation on North Side; man arrested, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times on the city’s North Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Anchor Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road...
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
Crime Stoppers release pictures of suspects believed to be involved in shooting of Uber driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers on Thursday released pictures of two men believed to have been involved in the shooting of an Uber driver and passenger. According to San Antonio police, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with another man outside a bar. The man then got a ride home with an Uber driver.
SAPD: 2 people killed in East Side hit and run crash
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people, according to officials. The crash happened at 11:58 p.m. in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue. Police said a woman and a man, both believed to be 17 years old,...
‘He’s gone’: Family, friends remember two victims of K-Bar explosion
San Antonio – Friday marks one week since the deadly explosion at a construction company on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. However, there are more questions than answers after the incident. “Jimbo, he is the most big loss for us, for a community because he was helping a lot...
San Antonio police searching for driver of vehicle who ran over woman in Northwest Side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle that ran over a woman in a parking lot and did not stop to render aid. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and the Medical Center area.
Man shot, killed at West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. Officers said a man had returned home after a meal from a fast food restaurant around 2 p.m. Friday near Mira Vista and Culebra. The...
2 children injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-10; police search for driver of second vehicle that didn’t stop
SAN ANTONIO – Two children were were taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 southbound early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of I-10 South, on the lower level headed downtown. According to...
Bexar County judges worried about lack of prosecutors in District Attorney’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – High-profile trials scheduled for 2023 are faced with uncertainty as the district attorney’s office has recently lost many attorneys. The 226th District Court is ready for the new year but whether they will actually go to trial — and when — is in question.
Woman ejected from vehicle following 2-car crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was ejected from her vehicle after a 2-car crash on the far West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Westwood Loop. According to police, a woman was in...
Pleasanton woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth, developing infection
SAN ANTONIO – A Pleasanton woman had to fight for her life after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering a healthy baby girl via cesarean section. Krystina Pacheco is still in the hospital recovering after doctors had to amputate both her hands and feet. Krystina and her...
Residents evacuated after fire at South East apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the city’s South East side led to the evacuation of residents from their homes, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the fire at 5 a.m. in the 6100 block of Pecan Drive. Officials say the fire was contained to one...
Alamo Center staying busy with opioid epidemic
Drug overdose deaths are on the rise, according to the CDC. Over 107,000 people died in 2021 and over 80,000 of those deaths were attributed to opioids. This increase in drug use and overdoses is keeping local treatment facilities busy. “We do a morning class and an evening class and...
Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure
BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
City of San Antonio adding more manpower to curb illegal dumping
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is dealing with an illegal dumping issue that’s so bad it needs to expand its crews just one year after the program’s initial launch. The city council voted to increase the budget for the Waste Management Hot Shot team....
