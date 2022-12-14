Read full article on original website
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Watch: The moment Pat McAfee finds out the Vikings-Colts result
'Largest comeback in NFL history while we're calling the Vegas Bowl?!'
'Man, he just keeps catching it': The role of toughness in Vikings receivers' success
Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen explain why they try to show opponents that their big hits didn't matter
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not
There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback
The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact. Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half.
Kirk Cousins rocking Vikings jacket: 'My wife dresses me'
Kirk Cousins: International man of mystery.
Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job
Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cousins Reveals What Was Said During Halftime Before Vikings’ Historic Comeback
The Minnesota quarterback revealed a sarcastic comment that sparked the comeback.
A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh
Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
Referees explain decisions that cost Vikings 2 defensive TDs v. Colts
Chandon Sullivan was robbed of two TDs.
Lions Rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez Pranked by Teammates
Lions are enjoying festive moments, hazing a young rookie.
Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback
The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
Cardinals part ways with longtime broadcaster after latest arrest
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new television play-by-play voice in 2023 after making a significant change to the booth on Thursday. The team announced that it is parting ways with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin by mutual decision after 24 seasons. The change comes a week after McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time.
Vikings Injury Updates: Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, Patrick Peterson, K.J. Osborn
All four injured Vikings players avoided anything serious in Saturday's historic win over the Colts.
What channel is the Browns vs. Ravens game on Saturday? It depends where you live in Ohio
The Cleveland Browns play rival Baltimore on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It's the second year in a row the Browns have played a December Saturday NFL game. The Browns are one of six teams to play on Saturday on NFL Network. Here's what the schedule looks like:. Indianapolis Colts at...
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable free agent
The Boston Red Sox are apparently looking into a somewhat surprising reunion with a former player. The Red Sox have shown interest in bringing back J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman suggests that they are not the only team interested, however. Martinez profiles as...
