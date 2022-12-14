Read full article on original website
WCTV
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
WCTV
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
WCTV
Judge sets trial date for Charlie Adelson
UPDATE: Charlie Adelson is now set to stand trial in April 2023 for the murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel. A judge set the trial date Friday morning. Adelson sat next to his attorney in a blue jail jumpsuit but did not speak during the 15-minute hearing. Judge Robert...
City leaders and community members working to solve homelessness
The city pledged to rehouse 200 homeless households and to add 2,200 affordable housing units by the end of this year.
wfxl.com
Officer patrols lead to discovery of body near hotel in Bainbridge
A body was found near a hotel in Bainbridge Friday morning. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Bainbridge Public Safety officers were patrolling the area around the American Inn & Suites, off West Shotwell Street, when a body was discovered. Bainbridge Public Safety, with the assistance of the...
Tallahassee Doctor Cleared In Medical Pot Probe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A state medical board has cleared a doctor who ordered medical marijuana for two undercover investigators posing as patients, finding the Florida Department of Health failed to prove wrongdoing. The Department of Health sought to strip physician Joseph Dorn of his medical
WALB 10
1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police dispatch. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. According...
WCTV
Davhon Young, Sr. indicted on first degree murder charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted 41-year-old Davhon Young, Sr., on charges of first-degree murder. Young was arrested in October. He’s accused of strangling a woman and dumping her body on Wiley Road in northern Leon County. Court records say Young paid the Valdosta...
Incident on I-10 eastbound in Jefferson County slows traffic
A traffic incident on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County has altered travel flow on the interstate Saturday afternoon.
WALB 10
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
WALB 10
Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
WCTV
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
flcourier.com
FAMU president gets raise, bonus contract extension
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) has voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
WCTV
Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Grady Co. 2020 murder
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a December 2020 killing in Grady County, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit. Tyreke Dresean Adams pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Sheddrick Hardy. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Tallahassee woman arrested for felony fraud in PPP loan scheme
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Tallahassee woman on Thursday for felony fraud in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme.
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
New residential, retail, luxury auto businesses coming to Tallahassee
Tallahassee is becoming a hub of commercial activity from retail to manufacturing and healthcare.
famunews.com
FAMU President Larry Robinson Named to USDA/1890 Task Force
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2022 – Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 Task Force, which seeks to strengthen the partnership between USDA and 1890 land-grant universities. “I’m delighted for the opportunity to serve on the USDA/1890 Task Force. It’s...
