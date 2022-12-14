ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WCTV

New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Judge sets trial date for Charlie Adelson

UPDATE: Charlie Adelson is now set to stand trial in April 2023 for the murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel. A judge set the trial date Friday morning. Adelson sat next to his attorney in a blue jail jumpsuit but did not speak during the 15-minute hearing. Judge Robert...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Officer patrols lead to discovery of body near hotel in Bainbridge

A body was found near a hotel in Bainbridge Friday morning. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Bainbridge Public Safety officers were patrolling the area around the American Inn & Suites, off West Shotwell Street, when a body was discovered. Bainbridge Public Safety, with the assistance of the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police dispatch. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. According...
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

Davhon Young, Sr. indicted on first degree murder charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted 41-year-old Davhon Young, Sr., on charges of first-degree murder. Young was arrested in October. He’s accused of strangling a woman and dumping her body on Wiley Road in northern Leon County. Court records say Young paid the Valdosta...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
flcourier.com

FAMU president gets raise, bonus contract extension

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) has voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
QUINCY, FL
WALB 10

Man sentenced in Grady Co. 2020 murder

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a December 2020 killing in Grady County, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit. Tyreke Dresean Adams pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Sheddrick Hardy. He was sentenced to life in prison.
GRADY COUNTY, GA
famunews.com

FAMU President Larry Robinson Named to USDA/1890 Task Force

WASHINGTON, December 15, 2022 – Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 Task Force, which seeks to strengthen the partnership between USDA and 1890 land-grant universities. “I’m delighted for the opportunity to serve on the USDA/1890 Task Force. It’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy