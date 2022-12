ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Some Quad Cities students got a look at a ballet classic coming to the Quad Cities in early December. Company dancers from Ballet Quad Cities visited Ridgewood Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to preview their upcoming show; a rendition of the classic "The Nutcracker". The dancers also taught the students a few moves and read through all acts of the show.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO