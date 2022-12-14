The Vanceburg Lions Club hosted its 2022 Christmas dinner Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Carter House in Vanceburg. The event was opened by Vanceburg Lions Club President Cary Cagle addressing the group of 17 attendees, then asking Vanceburg Lions Club member Walter Browning to lead the group in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

VANCEBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO