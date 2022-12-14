Read full article on original website
MCHS Students make Christmas cards for veterans
Mason County High School students are trying to spread holiday spirit by sending Christmas cards to local veterans. The ninth-grade students in Christy Hoots’ English classes wrote notes and drew pictures to include in their cards. In the Christmas cards, notes included comments such as “Merry Christmas,” “Thank you...
Vanceburg Lions Club Christmas dinner
The Vanceburg Lions Club hosted its 2022 Christmas dinner Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Carter House in Vanceburg. The event was opened by Vanceburg Lions Club President Cary Cagle addressing the group of 17 attendees, then asking Vanceburg Lions Club member Walter Browning to lead the group in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
