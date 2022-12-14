The CW shares new pic of Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, premiere dates for Gotham Knights, Superman & Lois

Read full article on original website
DC Officially Sets Keaton's Batman and Reeve's Superman as Part of Same Universe
Before the current DCEU and even The Dark Knight trilogy, there were the Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies from the '70s to '80s and Michael Keaton-led Batman movies from the late '80s to early '90s. They were considered beloved comic book movies even until today as they're also seen as pivotal to the growth of the genre today.
Henry Cavill Is Not Returning To ‘The Witcher’ Following DC Exit As Superman
Shortly after Henry Cavill confirmed Wednesday night that he “will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Liam Hemsworth’s name started trending on Twitter, with The Witcher fans calling for Cavill’s return to the Netflix series. The wishful thinking would be just that as the Superman development will be have bearing on Season 4 of Netflix’s fantasy series, which will star Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, sources tell Deadline. Six weeks ago, Netflix sent shockwaves through The Witcher fanbase with the surprise announcement that the show has received an early Season 4 renewal with Hemsworth replacing Cavill. According to sources, the departure was...
What Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Means for Liam Hemsworth's Future on The Witcher
Watch: Michelle Yeoh on Liam Hemsworth Joining The Witcher: Blood Origin. Henry Cavill is not trading in his cape for some additional armor. Despite the Dec. 14 revelation that Cavill will no longer play Superman, the actor will not be returning to play Geralt on Netflix's The Witcher—the show he stepped down from after filming season three.
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, Misleading DC Cameo Explained as Movie Hits HBO Max
Black Adam came to HBO Max on Friday, after a possible box office disappointment for DC Comics' violent antihero movie. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere
CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday
Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
Gizmodo
Henry Cavill's Superman Return Has Been Cancelled For a Younger Superman Film
Remember that big Henry Cavill Superman comeback we were all ready for? The one teased at the end of Black Adam and then confirmed by Cavill himself? Well, it’s not happening. Instead, a new Superman film will focus on a younger version of the character, which James Gunn himself is writing.
Tom Hardy’s Odds of Being the Next James Bond Are Dropping, While Another Marvel Star’s Chances Are Climbing
At one point, ‘Venom’ star Tom Hardy was the odds on favorite to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.
2 ‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Played a Gay Couple in a Groovy Sitcom
In 2006, two actors who played brothers in 'The Brady Bunch' portrayed lovers in a popular sitcom and even referenced their earlier roles in the 1969 family comedy.
CNET
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
Netflix TV Exec Weighs In: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Henry Cavill’s ‘Witcher’ Exit and ‘Stunning’ Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’
When Netflix renewed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” last month, the streamer was careful not to call the next chapter of the comic book adaptation a second season — but did not explain why. The reason: Netflix is considering releasing the next installment in batches a la “Stranger Things” Season 4, rather than its traditional binge model. “Everything is on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman,’” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander tells Variety. “It’s an innovative show.” That “everything is on the table” approach seems to be one Netflix, which launched its ad-supported tier last month, is embracing with...
CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2
Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
Superman & Lois Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere Date on The CW
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… the long-awaited premiere date for Superman & Lois‘ third season! Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch’s titular supercouple will return to The CW on Tuesday, March 14 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. Superman & Lois‘ third season premiere will be followed by the series premiere of Gotham Knights at 9 pm. The third season of Superman & Lois will find the Man of Steel facing off against Intergang head Bruno Manheim (played by The Orville’s Chad L. Coleman). Additionally, Australian actor Michael Bishop will step into the role of Jonathan Kent, following the sudden departure of...
Lauren Cohan says it 'felt really good to be able to talk about Glenn' in The Walking Dead finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Even with the return of Rick and Michonne, a teary goodbye between Daryl and Carol, and the heartbreaking loss of Rosita, the most emotional moment during the series finale of The Walking Dead may have been the final scene between sworn enemies turned uneasy alliance partners Maggie and Negan.
Wednesday star Hunter Doohan talks Tyler's 'dark secret'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from season 1 of Wednesday. Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) learned the hard way that you can't trust men. After searching high and low for Nevermore's monster during Wednesday's first season, the teen sleuth discovered that it was the young man she'd just recently kissed: Tyler (Hunter Doohan).
Tyler Perry Sets WWII Movie ‘Six Triple Eight’ at Netflix
Tyler Perry has set his next feature film for Netflix about the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female battalion in the World War II effort. Perry penned the project, titled Six Triple Eight, which is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Black Death Dramedy 'The Decameron' Sets CastMeet the 2023 European Shooting StarsPamela Anderson Reacts to 'Pam & Tommy' in Upcoming Netflix Doc The synopsis of the project reads: “These 855 women joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing, but were...
