Paris Hilton, Jennifer Hudson & More Stars Mourn the Loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “ tWitch ” Boss has died at 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss revealed on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

In a statement sent to People , Holker Boss said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

No cause of death has officially been announced yet. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died in a hotel or motel.

Following the devastating news, DeGeneres took to Twitter to mourn her longtime friend. “I’m heartbroken,” the host tweeted alongside a photo of her hugging the dancer and DJ. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Following suit were a number of other stars, including Paris Hilton , Jennifer Hudson , Ciara , Paula Abdul and more, who fondly remembered tWitch’s positive and loving personality, and grieved the loss of such a beloved entertainer. See below for celebrity reactions posted to social media.