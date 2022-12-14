ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Paris Hilton, Jennifer Hudson & More Stars Mourn the Loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “ tWitch ” Boss has died at 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss revealed on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

In a statement sent to People , Holker Boss said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

No cause of death has officially been announced yet. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died in a hotel or motel.

Following the devastating news, DeGeneres took to Twitter to mourn her longtime friend. “I’m heartbroken,” the host tweeted alongside a photo of her hugging the dancer and DJ. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Following suit were a number of other stars, including Paris Hilton , Jennifer Hudson , Ciara , Paula Abdul and more, who fondly remembered tWitch’s positive and loving personality, and grieved the loss of such a beloved entertainer. See below for celebrity reactions posted to social media.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Inside Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ family: The ‘Ellen’ DJ’s wife and kids

Stephen “tWitch” Boss had a beautiful life with his wife and three kids before his untimely death. The professional dancer – best known for competing on “So You Think You Can Dance” and his beloved role as a DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – died by suicide on Dec. 13 in a Los Angeles hotel room. Just days before his passing, the “Magic Mike XXL” star and Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. He also leaves behind their three children – Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. Boss and Holker had a mutual love of dance and started dating after they both starred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
E! News

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
UTAH STATE
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ eerie last words to his grandfather revealed

Stephen “tWitch” Boss eerily expressed how much he loved his grandfather just days before his death by suicide. “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” Eddy Boss told the Daily Mail Wednesday. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?” Eddy, 84, confirmed he had talked with his grandson multiple times before Stephen’s tragic death and had not noticed any signs that the dancer was struggling with his mental health. “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” he shared. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that...
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, wife Allison celebrated anniversary days before his death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death by suicide. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker gushed in a sweet post to her Instagram last Saturday. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!!” she continued. “I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary#bosswedding2013.” Holker, 34, included a slideshow of photos from their wedding day to the tune...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
New York Post

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide

Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Ellen DeGeneres on DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss suicide: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Ellen DeGeneres is opening up about the death of her beloved TV partner, DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “I’m heartbroken,” DeGeneres, 64, said on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” his longtime TV boss added. “I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.” The “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant and “Magic Mike XXL” actor was 40, The Post confirmed. The TV personality was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ reported. “It is with the heaviest of...
OK! Magazine

Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired

Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy