Louisiana State

NBC News

Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 42

At the Southern U.S. border, migrants are still trying to cross into the country despite the Texas National Guard’s recent show of force by blocking some migrants from entering with wire barriers. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the latest including how some of the asylum seekers are finding other means of entrance. Dec. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk

In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
EAST CARBON, UT
College basketball player, 20, found fatally shot at nature preserve, officials say

Phil Urban, a college basketball player at Connecticut’s Post University, died Dec. 17 after he was shot at a nature preserve in New Jersey, officials said. He was 20. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that police from Hopewell, New Jersey, arrived at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve to find Urban “slumped over” the driver’s seat of a white Mercedes C300. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.
HOPEWELL, NJ
SNAP ‘skimming’ victims may get stolen benefits reimbursed

Some low-income households that were electronically robbed of the funds they use for food and denied reimbursement may soon have their stolen benefits reinstated. In recent months, thieves using hidden “skimming” devices have targeted a growing number of participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Florida GOP to hold no-confidence vote in RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

The Florida GOP plans to hold a no-confidence vote in Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel next month, a crucial test of the embattled leader’s strength just days before her own re-election. Republican insiders say Florida has deep symbolic importance because it has consistently outperformed the national party in...
FLORIDA STATE
Virginia on track to send first Black woman to Congress

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan is on track to become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress after she won the Democratic primary Thursday to fill the seat of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last month from cancer. McClellan will face Republican Leon Benjamin, a pastor and Navy...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kentucky senator says transgender son has died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom “a lack of acceptance took a toll,” has died by suicide. He was 24. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her son Henry Berg-Brousseau “long struggled with mental illness,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Biden to announce six new judicial nominees

President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority. The nominees are for federal district courts —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
