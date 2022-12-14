Read full article on original website
Related
With arctic storm blast approaching, migrants in Texas are sleeping on the streets
EL PASO, Texas — The nation began readying for an arctic storm that could plunge temperatures around the country, but on the southern border many migrants say they didn't know they were in for colder, nastier weather. Grisleida, who migrated from Venezuela and declined to give her last name,...
Texans brace for freezing temperatures
Texas residents are being encouraged to protect pets, pipes and plants as bitterly cold winter temperatures arrive. KXAS' Sophia Beausoleil reports.Dec. 21, 2022.
Gov. Abbott reassures Texas residents on reliable power grid amid cold conditions
Texas Governor Greg Abbott reassured residents that the power grid will "remain up and running" amid a cold snap in the state, followed by chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas saying the grid is "ready and reliable."Dec. 21, 2022.
Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 42
At the Southern U.S. border, migrants are still trying to cross into the country despite the Texas National Guard’s recent show of force by blocking some migrants from entering with wire barriers. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the latest including how some of the asylum seekers are finding other means of entrance. Dec. 22, 2022.
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
Kentucky governor declares state of emergency, warns of 'dangerous' cold
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in response to dangerous winter weather conditions that have been forecasted. Beshear warned residents of a flash freeze possibility and its effect on road conditions. Dec. 21, 2022.
Montana blasted with minus 60 degree wind chill as winter storm moves south
Temperatures are plummeting across parts of the Midwest as frigid air moves south from Canada, threatening to disrupt travel ahead of the holiday season. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins has the details. Dec. 21, 2022.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues
Police have released school bus video of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from November 21, the last known time she was seen. WCNC's Briana Harper reports.Dec. 21, 2022.
New York nonprofit advocating for formerly incarcerated youths using a converted bus
“Shifting Gears,” a New York program, is a mobile outreach effort by the Youth Justice Network to help formerly incarcerated people find their bearings. Lester Holt spoke with team members about the impact on the community and what the organization means to them.Dec. 22, 2022.
6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
An early morning 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California, causing damage to roads and leaving thousands without power. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has the details. Dec. 20, 2022.
College basketball player, 20, found fatally shot at nature preserve, officials say
Phil Urban, a college basketball player at Connecticut’s Post University, died Dec. 17 after he was shot at a nature preserve in New Jersey, officials said. He was 20. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that police from Hopewell, New Jersey, arrived at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve to find Urban “slumped over” the driver’s seat of a white Mercedes C300. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.
SNAP ‘skimming’ victims may get stolen benefits reimbursed
Some low-income households that were electronically robbed of the funds they use for food and denied reimbursement may soon have their stolen benefits reinstated. In recent months, thieves using hidden “skimming” devices have targeted a growing number of participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The...
6-year-old found buried under floorboards of Arkansas home
Arkansas State Police arrested two people, including the boy's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, after the remains were found. WMC's Walter Murphy reports.Dec. 19, 2022.
New York teen pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of cheerleader classmate
A 15-year-old New York girl pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a cheerleader classmate this year after a Mount Vernon High School celebration. The girl, who was not publicly identified because of her age, has been promised a sentence of three to nine years in state...
Parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested
The mother and stepfather of Madalina Cojocari are accused of failing to report her disappearance to authorities. WCNC's Austin Walker reports.Dec. 19, 2022.
Florida GOP to hold no-confidence vote in RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel
The Florida GOP plans to hold a no-confidence vote in Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel next month, a crucial test of the embattled leader’s strength just days before her own re-election. Republican insiders say Florida has deep symbolic importance because it has consistently outperformed the national party in...
Virginia on track to send first Black woman to Congress
State Sen. Jennifer McClellan is on track to become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress after she won the Democratic primary Thursday to fill the seat of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last month from cancer. McClellan will face Republican Leon Benjamin, a pastor and Navy...
Kentucky senator says transgender son has died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom “a lack of acceptance took a toll,” has died by suicide. He was 24. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her son Henry Berg-Brousseau “long struggled with mental illness,...
Missouri set to execute first openly transgender death row inmate
Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, 49, are asking Governor Mike Parsons to spare her life. KSDK's Justina Coronel reports.Dec. 20, 2022.
Biden to announce six new judicial nominees
President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority. The nominees are for federal district courts —...
NBC News
564K+
Followers
63K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0