ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Liquor store worker who gave shoes to man walking with boxes on feet gifted new pair

By WCCO Staff, Beret Leone
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxHwk_0jidY3T500

Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet 01:46

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Brooklyn Center liquor store worker who gave her shoes to a man who was walking with boxes on his feet has been given a new pair of shoes in return.

Last week, WCCO's Beret Leone reported on the act of generosity of Ta Leia Thomas (otherwise known as "Ace"). The store's security camera recorded the whole thing as a man was first seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.

Thomas called after the man, took off her shoes and gave them to him. They were Thomas's favorite pair of purple retro Jordans, representing her favorite Minnesota team.

"I see his feet and I just automatically took my shoes off," Thomas said. "I was always taught to help others. You never know what their problem is, or what they are going through."

It was an act of kindness that drew praise from her co-workers.

"I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1tS8_0jidY3T500
Brooklyn Center Liquor store

That day of kindness, Agnes bought Thomas a new pair of sneakers, so she didn't finish her shift in just socks. But, still wanting to replace her beloved shoes, Agnes and a few friends in the industry came together to raise $450 for Thomas. Before giving her the shoes, Agnes later noticed something about Thomas and decided to ask her about it.

"She kept posting on social media about her mom that she wants to take care of her mom and I and what's going on with your mom Ace? She said, 'she's all I have in this world. I take care of her she doesn't have a bed. So, she sleeps in my bed, and I sleep on the floor," Agnes said. "And I'm like, ah. We don't need to get Ace a pair of shoes we need to get Ace a bed. So, I gave her cash instead of the shoes to get mom a bed."

These back-to-back acts of kindness made it no surprise when community members insisted Thomas not go unrewarded.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account @nicekicks posted a new update showing Thomas got those shoes back after all.

Brooklyn Center Liquor is starting a "shoes for the homeless" drive Wednesday. People can donate shoes, coats and blankets to help folks experiencing homelessness stay warm. There's not an end date for the drive, but it will at least go until the end of the year.

Agnes says Thomas will go and hand out some of the things the store collects.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

12 Twin Cities moms receive free cars, loaded with holiday gifts: "This is Christmas!"

MINNEAPOLIS – The holiday spirit came to a Minneapolis automotive mechanic school Tuesday, when a dozen moms in need got free cars.Destiny Hill from St. Paul was one of the 12 single, working mothers chosen through the Newgate School's Wheels for Women Program.Hill received a Chevy Equinox, packed with wrapped presents for her three young sons."This is Christmas!" Hill said with a laugh.Local dealerships donated the cars that are now giving the women a host of new opportunities."I'm gonna get [my son, Nikolai] into daycare," said Tatyana Krebsbach from Stillwater. "I'm gonna get another job that probably pays better, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities school supplies food, coats to families in need ahead of holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities charter school is doing its part to help families in need this holiday season. The Minnesota Internship Center (M-N-I-C) High School in north Minneapolis is gearing up for its first annual Holidaze event. Students and staff at the high school will give away food, toys, and new and gently worn coats ahead of the holidays.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Police Say Burglar Stole $300K In Jewelry During Robbery In MOA

(Bloomington, MN) — Bloomington police believe a jewelry theft at the Mall of America on Halloween was an inside job. Authorities say a burglar wearing a witch’s costume got away with 300-thousand dollars in merchandise from the Piercing Pagoda kiosk. Police searched the suspect’s car and seized marijuana in four baggies and a jar. He has yet to be charged.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters battle large fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wanna stay on Santa's "nice" list? Try these holiday mocktails

MINNEAPOLIS -- 'Tis the season to party, and many spend this time of year sampling nogs and sundry cocktails. But what if you're not drinking?WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh traveled to Travail in Robbinsdale to get a look at some creative spirit-free cocktails.Bar manager Whitney Evans says the demand for mocktails is actually bubbling up."It used to be you would get five a night, whereas now we have 20 people coming in saying they're not drinking," she said.She admits that the mocktails of the past have fallen flat. "Even five years ago, you would just get a mixed glass of juice or just get soda," she said. "Now the options have really blossomed."Watch the video above to see some of the imaginative and seasonal concoctions available to those spending the holidays, or beyond, dry.Travail says they used to have to special order things like non-alcoholic gin, and now their regular suppliers have it. You can find it in local liquor stores; there are whole sections now with options galore.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro

EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
EDINA, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Amazon workers launch union drive at Minnesota fulfillment center

After years of scattershot walk-outs and demonstrations, workers at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee have begun an effort to unionize the warehouse and legally force the retail giant to negotiate with them. Union organizers at the warehouse are collecting union cards for Amazon Labor Union Minnesota, which is affiliated with the first and only unionized […] The post Amazon workers launch union drive at Minnesota fulfillment center appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 injured in shooting at Oakdale bar, no arrests

OAKDALE, Minn. -- Oakdale police are investigating after two people were injured in a bar shooting Saturday night.According to police, the shooting occurred at Titan's Sports Saloon at around 11:15 p.m. After responding to the report of a shooting, police officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder area and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.After interviewing witnesses, police say they believe the shooting was directed at two people. There were no other injuries. No arrests have been announced, but police say there's a person of interest and the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Oakdale police at 651-738-1025. 
OAKDALE, MN
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Investigation: Sheriff Hutchinson engaged in racist, sexist and bullying behavior in workplace

Content warning: This report contains disturbing content, including racist and sexist comments as well as homophobic slurs and body shaming.MINNEAPOLIS -- An investigation into Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson found he engaged in racist, sexist, retaliatory and bullying behavior in the workplace for over two years.The independent investigation, conducted by Amy Kern & Associates, began after the Hennepin County Administration received a report that Hutchinson had been hostile towards Sheriff's Office personnel during an April 19 meeting. The initial report claimed he threatened retaliation against staff members who reported concerns about improper time keeping.RELATED: Hennepin County Board censures Sheriff David HutchinsonOn...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

For 2 decades, Hutchinson has transformed Lincoln Ave. into "Candy Cane Lane"

HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man."They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe."This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2...
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
108K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy