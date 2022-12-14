ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

MUSD drafting new trust agreement covering employee benefits

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNLqh_0jidY2aM00

Maricopa Unified School District’s Governing Board has unanimously approved drafting of a new employee-benefit trust agreement, which allows the district to work with Phoenix law firm Gust Rosenfeld to create an initial draft for management of the district’s employee-benefit funds.

Since the district’s benefit program is self-funded, state law mandates it have a trust agreement.

While MUSD funds its own benefits, it does not function as its own insurer. Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider. Other companies provide medical, dental and vision coverage. Third-party administrator AmeriBen manages the benefits.

Self-funding means the district does not participate in an insurance pool. It is responsible only for claims of its own employees. Some districts join a pool to spread costs and claims over a larger group, but MUSD Chief Financial Officer Jacob Harmon said that was not the best solution for the district.

“If we are in a pool, our rates are dictated by the average annual rate of the pool,” Harmon said. “Being self-funded, our rates are based only on claims within our district. We only use our money, and it comes from no one else or no other district. If we had a really high-cost membership that were not as healthy, it would benefit us to join a pool and spread out those costs.

“We decided to change to a self-funded model because we like the transparency and ability to look at all our categories of costs. When you are in a pool, there is less transparency because there are so many people in the pool. Also, in this model we can help target wellness efforts to the specific needs of our employees rather than to people all over the country.”

The board also authorized creation of a committee to identify members of the Board of Trustees for the trust. That will likely be a five-member board, with one member being an MUSD employee, Harmon said. He added that the district employee would likely be Harmon or Human Resources Director Tom Beckett, as they are most familiar with the benefit packages.

Harmon said there is less risk in self-funding for a district of MUSD’s size – about 1,000 employees, 700 of whom participate in the benefits plan.

The district pays most its employees’ health-care premiums, Harmon said, which are about $6,000 per person per year. There are two plans – a PPO (preferred Provider Organization) and a high-deductible plan with a small deductible cost.

Benefits are also available to the families of district employees at an additional out-of-pocket cost. All funds collected by the district go into a separate account, as mandated by state law. The Board of Trustees then administers those funds.

This post MUSD drafting new trust agreement covering employee benefits appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Tractor Supply moves forward after P&Z approvals

A proposed Tractor Supply store in Maricopa Wells Power Center on Monday received unanimous approval of site, landscape, photometric and elevation plans by the city Planning & Zoning Commission. Tractor […] This post Tractor Supply moves forward after P&Z approvals appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Business, development around town

An AT&T cell site will be added to a light pole at Pacana Park at 19000 N. Porter Road in Glennwilde at a cost of $125,000. It will be installed […] This post Business, development around town appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Poll: Readers share priorities for new Police Chief

Our timing was good. We had a hunch announcement of the new police chief was coming when we created last week’s poll. The city announced Wednesday that it has hired […] This post Poll: Readers share priorities for new Police Chief appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

ED3 completes major upgrade of the Sonny Dunn Substation

Electrical District No. 3 recently completed a major upgrade to the Sonny Dunn Substation on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, just southeast of Porter Road, allowing ED3 to provide additional power […] This post ED3 completes major upgrade of the Sonny Dunn Substation appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Council set to swear in 3 members, name new vice mayor

Three City Council members will be sworn in for new terms after winning re-election in August, highlighting the agenda during Tuesday evening’s regular meeting. Council also will select a vice […] This post Council set to swear in 3 members, name new vice mayor appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Iconic Casa Grande restaurant coming to Maricopa

Dell’s Pizza, a Casa Grande institution for 58 years, will open a scaled-back version in Maricopa in early 2023, a store manager said. The Maricopa shop will be directly behind […] This post Iconic Casa Grande restaurant coming to Maricopa appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Council approves final plat for 536-unit apartment project

The final plat for what will be Maricopa’s largest apartment community was approved unanimously by City Council on Tuesday. The final plat for Home at Maricopa apartments splits the initial […] This post Council approves final plat for 536-unit apartment project appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Fire departments respond to call at McDonald’s

Three units from the Maricopa Fire and Medical Department responded to a call at the McDonald’s restaurant on John Wayne Parkway Monday afternoon. Despite having three MFMD units on scene, […] This post Fire departments respond to call at McDonald’s appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

New police chief was destined for Arizona

 Maricopa hires Pasadena, Calif., commander In some ways, the hiring of Mark Goodman as Maricopa police chief was destined. Goodman comes to Maricopa from the Pasadena, Calif., Police Department, where […] This post New police chief was destined for Arizona appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
910
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy